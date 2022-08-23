Twenty-seven years ago, Alexandra (Alex) Oglesby (nee Sickinger), then a sophomore at Oceana High School, decided she wanted to play baseball. The school did not have a softball team. She was playing club softball, but she thought playing baseball would enhance her chances to improve her softball skills and be offered a college softball scholarship.
She was Oceana’s starting catcher for three years before graduating in 1997. She was offered the scholarship, but turned it down, choosing instead to pursue playing professional women’s baseball.
Over the following years she became one of the best Ladies Professional Baseball League players in America. She played on multiple championship teams and was continually recognized for her stellar defensive play. She has been featured in the Encyclopedia of Women and Baseball for her accomplishments. In 2008, she was inducted into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame.
After she stopped playing, she turned to coaching, conducted baseball camps around the country and teamed with a former teammate to create a program to develop future baseball players. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in kinesiology and later taught elementary school physical education.
Today, she’s president of her own nonprofit company, Evolution Girls Baseball. She also joins with her husband, Travis, to coach their two sons’ (Tyris, 12; Nolan, 10) Little League team in Santa Rosa. Two years ago, they lost their home in the Santa Rosa fire and had to rebuild.
In 2015, Sickinger and Rachelle Henley started a girls baseball program in San Francisco called Bay Sox. Every year since, they have taken a team to the all-girls baseball national tournament. A few years into that venture, San Francisco Parks and Recreation adopted that program adding multiple teams and a girls league.
“We branched out with our original team to create Evolution, serving the older age groups that were not a part of the Parks and Rec plan,” said Sickinger. “Last year, we officially became a nonprofit and have been providing opportunities across the country for the 18-under group and 18-plus age group. We hold the title for four years’ standing as the 18-under national champions. We love developing players and encouraging girls to follow their dreams as Rachelle and I both did.”
In 2019, Sickinger was asked to be a part of the USA Baseball Women's National Team staff in for the World Cup qualifier.
“We took gold in that tournament qualifying for the 2020 World Cup but did not get to finish our mission of bringing home the title due to COVID,” she said. “As we continue our road to gold, I have been on staff each year since, with the goal of world champion in 2024. We just returned from Canada playing a five-game series and winning three of five games.
“Although these games are not for a trophy or
medal, they help us in our global ranking. Part of our training for this event included practice and scrimmages at Target Field in Minnesota,” she said. “To say that I've been spoiled on this journey is an understatement!”
Evolution has expanded its program to include international play. Sickinger is taking a group of girls and women to Melbourne, Australia, in January 2023.
“I’m super excited that I’ll be headed back to Australia where my international play began, representing the USA in 2003,” she exclaimed. “This time I’ll be bringing players with me to experience the Aussie culture both on and off the field. My deepest passion is encouraging girls and women to continue playing baseball, creating playing opportunities and connecting them with the next level of play.”
If any girls are interest in playing or would like information about the playing opportunities that exist across the country, Sickinger can be contacted at www.evolutiongirlsbaseball.org or instagram @evolution.girls.baseball.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
