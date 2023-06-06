For the last 20 years, Mark Ganduglia has been the only general manager at the Sea Bowl. When the bowling center closed on May 31, Ganduglia was looking forward to a long overdue vacation.
Before the pandemic, he had a staff of 48 people; Afterward it dropped to 32, with people retiring or leaving for other jobs. Overlooking the 300-plus people at the Sea Bowl on the afternoon of closing day, Ganduglia admitted, “It’s hard not to get emotional today. I’ve literally lived at this place for the last 20 years. Even though I do not live in this town, I feel like I’m part of Pacifica.”
As a University of California, Berkeley, student in the early 1980s, Ganduglia served as youth director at Sea Bowl. After a six-year tour on the professional bowling circuit, he returned to Sea Bowl in 1992 to open a pro shop at the center.
It was at that time that David Szeto took control of operations from his stepfather Peter Royce. Peter’s father, Ken Royce, built the facility at the former granite quarry. It was at that time the largest recreation center on the Coastside, and remained till the very end.
“Living in San Mateo, I grew up bowling at Castle Lanes. That’s where I met Fancy Allen, whose mom, Carol Borland, worked at Sea Bowl,” said Ganduglia. “Fancy was a fellow pro bowler on the tour. That’s how I got to Sea Bowl.
“It was sad setting home for nine months, not being able to come to the center due to COVID,” added Ganduglia, 62. “I wish there was a way to keep it going, but I just don’t see it.
Peter Royce, who recently suffered a stroke, joined his family at Sea Bowl for a final game.
Asked what he thought of the decision to sell, he remarked, “Terrible. Sad.”
It was Peter who in 1990 began managing the facility following the death of his father, Ken. His dad had operated the business until 1978 when he leased the facility to a group of former pro bowlers. The name of the facility was changed to Pacifica Coast Lanes. The facility changed management a couple of other times in the 20 years.
Over those 20 years the facility was home to many bowling tournaments with appearances from national bowlers such as Dick Weber, Don Carter, Earl Anthony and Walter Williams.
In 1996, after the current lessee was experiencing financial issues, Peter Royce regained control of the business, and put his stepson in charge. At the time, residents and the local bowing community never really accepted the PCL name; Szeto changed the name back to Sea Bowl.
“It’s nostalgia today,” said Cindy Canas, who began her 40 years of bartending at the lanes at the age of 21. “I just never left.” She recalled her 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. job, going to bed at 3:30 a.m. and getting up with children at 7 a.m., before retiring in 2019.
“It’s devastating today,” she said. “There are some amazing people who work here.”
