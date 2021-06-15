Registration for the Pacifica Tigersharks youth football three-day camp is still open. The camp, conducted by RealNine Football, is geared toward teaching football skills, without tackling or head contact, while minimizing health risks.
The June 21-24 camp is open to fifth- through eighth-grade athletes. Cost is $240 per person. The registration fee includes medical and liability insurance, the rental of soft-shell equipment, camp shirt and a daily snack. Camp time is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day.
Register for the camp at realninefootball.com or pacificatigersharks.com. The camp will be held at Coach William Gray Stadium on the Terra Nova High School campus.
— from staff reports
