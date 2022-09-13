Prior to this past Labor Day weekend, I had never had an opportunity to visit the state of Idaho. But I knew that if I ever got to Boise one of my first stops was going to be Boise State University, the home of the Blue Field.

Our granddaughter, Kerrigan, is a senior at Boise State, so my wife, Marian, and I visited her over the holiday weekend. She was a great tour guide, and, over a four-day span, kept us hopping. But the first stop on the morning of our arrival was the Blue Field, or “The Blue,” as Albertsons Stadium is officially known.

Hinshaw family members

Hinshaw family members, from left, Horace, Marian and granddaughter Kerrigan Bull, pose in front of the famous blue football field at Boise State University.

Photo courtesy Horace Hinshaw

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Outdoor movie night planned at Fairway Fields

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

In a Halloween-themed celebration and fundraiser, the Pacifica National Little League, in partnership with Beach Break Entertainment is hosting an outdoor movie night at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, on the Majors outfield at Fairway Park, Cindy Way and Cullen Drive. 

TN challenges Half Moon Bay water polo in quad meet

TN challenges Half Moon Bay water polo in quad meet

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • Updated
  • 0

Through rain, an ill-timed fire alarm and a broken scoreboard, the Terra Nova Tigers fought four tough games against Half Moon Bay School in Monday night’s quad water polo meet at Terra Nova High School. 

Emotional return of football at Terra Nova High

Emotional return of football at Terra Nova High

  • Updated
  • 0

For fans attending Terra Nova’s first home game in 19 months, Friday was an electrifying and emotional evening at William Gray Stadium. Playing before a packed crowd of spectators, the Tigers easily handled the Jefferson Grizzlies, 34-0.

Pacifica's Gordon makes NFL debut

Pacifica's Gordon makes NFL debut

  • 0

History was made on Aug. 14 when Pacifica native Anthony Gordon became the first Terra Nova High School graduate to play in the National Football League. Making his professional debut with the Kansas City Chiefs, he was one of four quarterbacks to play against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi…

Nominations welcome for Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame

Nominations welcome for Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame

  • Special to the Tribune
  • 0

For almost 65 years, Pacifica has been producing talented athletes in a variety of sports. Since the city of Pacifica was incorporated in 1957, hundreds of athletes have brought recognition to their hometown through the world of sports.

Recommended for you