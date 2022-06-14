This is the story of the Pacifica American Little League PCL Division Cubs. And I wouldn’t be writing it if not for the photo you see here. It’s proof that champions come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes they even put a hand on hip and strike a pose worthy of a little title bling.
It’s also about the timelessness of baseball and childhood and the collision of the two and how magical that combination remains even today.
The first thing to know is the Cubs were good. No, they were perfect. They finished the regular season 14-0. Coach Johnny Harrington called it a “complete team effort.” You don’t win them all if that isn’t the case.
Harrington noted the play of Davian Martinez, Dante Pesce and Wes Harrington in the outfield, and that the defense was strong up the middle due to Atticus Acquarelli and Dominic Sanderson who, along with first baseman Alex Cerda, turned six double plays.
He said Weylin Ausiello, Bailey Wilson and Weston Pickett could always be counted on to get on base. Of course, Jace Harrington was a recurring nightmare for opposing pitchers as he hit eight home runs on the season. Coach says Ozlo Ebyam, Jacob Oertel and Roxen Recchia were terrors on the basepaths.
Simply put, these Cubs — unlike their major-league namesake — were a juggernaut leading up to the championship game with the equally fearsome Twins.
“We knew this was gonna be a good game,” coach Harrington said in an email to the Tribune. “The Twins are talented and were hungry to beat us.”
He was right. The Twins jumped ahead early. By the fifth inning, they were on top of the unbeaten Cubs, 7-2. But the Cubs battled back. Sluggers Harrington and Sanderson bashed back-to-back homers to knot the game at 7-7.
Then came the sixth inning and the Twins scored as if their base runners were on an endless loop. Hit after hit after hit. When the dust cleared, the Twins were leading, 18-7, heading into the bottom of the sixth. The Cubs had to score a dozen runs before they made six more outs.
Let’s say the mood in the dugout was less than encouraging.
“The Cubs were emotionally distraught and the tears were rolling,” coach Harrington said. “They saw their perfect season going downhill, quickly.”
Coach Harrington gathered his charges around him and delivered the most stirring speech since Tom Hanks screamed, “There’s no crying in baseball!” to his female players in “A League of Their Own.” OK, mostly he told them to knock it off.
“You guys can continue to cry, go into the dugout and accept this loss or you can step up, wipe your tears and go play baseball,” he recalled later. “We’re a great team and you could do this. I believe in you! Just see the ball, hit the ball and run.”
The rest is a blur. Sanderson, Martinez and Wes Harrington all doubled. Wilson and Pickett also hit sacrifices for RBIs. Ebyam and Pesce hit two-strike singles that nearly gave their parents a heart attack. Sanderson hit another double to tie the game at 18-18. Enter Jace Harrington, with runners in scoring position. He hit a grounder and sprinted down the first baseline like a gazelle running for his life. You already know he beat the throw giving the Cubs an improbable 19-18 victory in the championship game.
Their coach called it “movie like,” but anyone who has ever played Little League knows that overcoming a double-digit deficit in the waning moments of a championship game is better than any movie. It’s a story they will replay in their mind’s eye for the rest of their lives.
They were presented with cool championship rings — a first in the Pacifica American Little League — which they will wear proudly until they are lost in the grass, tossed in some forgotten shoebox or otherwise misplaced. I wanted to commit this photo to print so they will always have something to remind them of the day they beat the odds and were the very best.
Clay Lambert is the editor of the Tribune and remembers turning an unassisted double play in the rain during a Little League title game as if it occurred yesterday.
