Half Moon Bay High School girls basketball player Alli Dioli rained 3-pointers inside the Oceana High gymnasium on Friday night and, as a result, rained on the Terra Nova High seniors’ parade. 

Before the game, the Tigers’ seniors were honored for their efforts through the years. Then they spent the night chasing the Half Moon Bay senior around the gym. The Cougars won, 42-23, before a raucous rivalry crowd on a neutral court.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

Barrett signs pro contract with Houston SaberCats

Two-time rugby Olympian (and member of the USA Sevens Eagles team) Danny Barrett contemplated retiring last year after eight years of international competition. But, sometimes, it only takes some loving to make a person change their mind. Such is the case with the 31-year-old Barrett.

Tigers fall in final league competition of season

  By Emma Spaeth
Despite strong performances from both the Terra Nova High School boys and girls basketball rosters, both teams fell to league champion Cougars after tough competition on Friday night at Half Moon Bay High School.

Coastal prep rivals fight (saber)tooth and nail

We love rivalries: Ford vs. Ferrari, Ali vs. Frazier, Cal vs. Stanford. Friday's showdown between the Terra Nova and Half Moon Bay high school basketball teams proved that passion sometimes runs deepest when the rivals are also neighbors.

4 poised for induction into Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame

4 poised for induction into Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame

The Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year with four new members being inducted. Recently, the Pacifica City Council honored the four inductees by proclaiming the week of Feb. 21-26 as "Pacifica Sports Hal of Fame Week."

Equestrian groups accepting award applications now

  By Emma Spaeth
Local high school seniors are invited to apply for the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship. The Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association are accepting applications now through April 30. 

