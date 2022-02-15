Crowds turn out

Crowds turn out whenever Half Moon Bay and Terra Nova high schools meet as they did on Friday in Half Moon Bay.

Photo courtesy Becky Ruppel

We love rivalries: Ford vs. Ferrari, Ali vs. Frazier, Cal vs. Stanford. Friday’s showdown between the Terra Nova and Half Moon Bay high school basketball teams proved that passion sometimes runs deepest when the rivals are also neighbors.

The excitement in the Half Moon Bay High School gym has been building since the termination of another rivalry. In the early '90s Oceana High School ended its football program and that brought an end to the cross-town rivalry between Terra Nova and Oceana. This prompted the head coach at Terra Nova High School to contact Half Moon Bay High to establish a new rivalry game. In later years, the two schools would anoint a sabertooth tiger skull as the chosen prize for the victor, and thus the infamous “Skull Game” was born.   

When the Half Moon Bay and Terra Nova rivalry began, passions ran high. The basketball game on Friday night proved that the rivalry is still as strong as ever.

“The rivalry was just as thick then as it is now,” said Cougar alum Kim Harrington, “The rivalry is multigenerational and it's deep. The HMB-Terra Nova games are the ones that everybody comes out for. There's so much energy and passion behind it.” 

Both schools feel equally passionate about this rivalry, as Aslan Carvalho, a Terra Nova alum, makes clear: “Gettin' down and dirty, in the trenches, working for a common goal with your brothers, it's fun!  It brings everyone together.” 

Perhaps it is not surprising that this rivalry can raise concerns for safety, with police often onsite during these games. Half Moon Bay Principal John Nazar shares some of the steps they take to ensure that this remains a fun and safe environment for both sides.

“We do have more teachers and more supervision when we play these games. Terra Nova brings down their principal here and their athletic director. We want to be cautious because we want to make it safe for every student,” Nazar said. “I like that there's a level of intensity to it, and that both schools have pride in their school.

“The funniest thing is how badly both schools want that skull for football,” he said. “That thing is the most god-awful ugly thing I've ever seen in my life!  I have to walk by it and see it in the office and it's ugly!’

Ugly or not, the skull comes with bragging rights. Even with no skull on the line for basketball games, Half Moon Bay was proud to take home the win against rival Terra Nova, adding to an impressive list of accomplishments: an undefeated Peninsula Athletic League season so far, three straight undefeated league seasons, and 32 straight wins.

— By Lily McGraw, Special to the Tribune

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

JUHSD decides whether to spring into sports
featured

JUHSD decides whether to spring into sports

  • By Horace Hinshaw
  • 0

This Friday can’t come too soon for Terra Nova football coach Jason Piccolotti. He’s ready to field a team. The last time he saw a football was in the final game of the 2019 season when a failed point-after-touchdown cost his team a trip to the state championship.

State to allow more high school sports beginning next week
featured

State to allow more high school sports beginning next week

  • By August Howell
  • 0

The California Department of Public Health on Friday issued new guidelines on outdoor sports, pav-ing the way for more high school student-athletes who have been sidelined for nearly a year to begin competing again.

Even tennis balls are going green
featured

Even tennis balls are going green

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Joy Hitzeman, a dedicated tennis player and officer with the Pacifica Tennis Club, recently learned a way to reuse those used tennis balls and keep them out of the landfill.

Runner logs 100 miles and as many friends
featured

Runner logs 100 miles and as many friends

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

Park Pacifica resident Hyun Suk Jang spent her Saturday running. She jogged along the coast, around giant redwoods and dodged weekend traffic through the peninsula and San Francisco before making her way back to her Pacifica home. When it was all said and done, she had run 100 miles in a sin…

Gordon signs future contract with Kansas City Chiefs

Gordon signs future contract with Kansas City Chiefs

  • Updated
  • 0

A year ago, Anthony Gordon graduated from Washington State University as a record-setting quarterback. His goal was to be drafted by a National Football League team, and depending which “draft expert” you listen to, he was expected to go between the fifth and seventh rounds. Unfortunately, h…

Surfers find ‘whole other level’ at Mavericks

Surfers find ‘whole other level’ at Mavericks

  • Updated
  • 0

Jamie Mitchell took a few deep breaths, then composed himself before            looking into the camera.  “It’s a whole other level today,” he said to more than 1,000 viewers tuning in to Surfline’s livestream on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. A few hundred feet from where Mitchell sat on hi…

Tigers work out in a bubble

Tigers work out in a bubble

  • Updated
  • 0

State public health officials have not allowed high school competition since the school year began in late summer; however, that has not stopped a group of Terra Nova High School football players from staying active. “In June, several of us thought we should get together and toss the footbal…

Recommended for you