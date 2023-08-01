The world lost a legend when music artist Tony Bennett died last month. His death certainly had to have been felt at Oracle Park, where for years his voice has been a sign of victory. His signature song, “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” is still played on the public-address system after every Giants home victory.
Working as an usher at Oracle Park for the past 24 years, I along with my usher colleagues have had the opportunity to see him at the ballpark. Over the years, he was a frequent visitor. He even has his own suite named in his honor.
I worked a couple of World Series games at the park over the years and have heard him sing before the crowd. In 2012, I walked in the parade to celebrate the Giants’ victory over Detroit. At the end of the ceremony on the steps of City Hall he sang “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” to the applause of the crowd. In 2016, I worked the game the Giants celebrated his 90th birthday.
While all these occasions have been a connection from afar, in 1987 I had the opportunity to be in his presence.
At that time, I was working with the Postal Service as communications manager for the San Francisco Division. Every time a new postage stamp is issued a special day is dedicated to that particular stamp with the stamp being sold only in that city.
In January 1987, the new “LOVE” stamp was to be issued in San Francisco. My public relations colleague Alan Wald and I asked Tony Bennett’s staff if he would participate in a ceremony because of his love for San Francisco.
On the morning of Jan. 30, Bennett, who performed at the Fairmont Hotel over the years, arrived at the hotel riding on a cable car from the bottom of California and Powell streets. Arriving where a mailbox was setup at the street corner outside the hotel he departed the cable car serenading the “First Day of Issue” crowd with his signature song. He then helped dedicate the 22-cent stamp with the mailing of a giant postcard bearing a large heart.
The moment is certainly one that I will never forget. Bennett was very gracious and a real gentlemen. To this day, when I hear “I left My Heart in San Francisco” I think of that “lovely” stamp day.
Girls on the gridiron: A new sport is coming to Terra Nova High School. Last January the California Interscholastic Federation, the governing body of high school sports in California, voted to add high school girls’ flag football to the sports curriculum.
In an email, Steve Sell, Aragon head football coach and president of the Central Coast Section said he was a staunch supporter the flag football program. “Presently, we are setting up a 10-team schedule among schools in San Mateo County, including Terra Nova,” he said. “It will be an independent league initially; not a Peninsula Athletic League sport yet.”
There is still a lot of work to do, including establishing rules of the game, finding funds to support the program, locating a field and delineating the season. A couple months ago, in a casual conversation with Terra Nova principal Megan Carey, she said, “We are excited about the possibility of having a girls’ football team; the first priority is finding a coach.”
Lady Tiger champs: Forty years ago, Terra Nova girls’ volleyball team competed for the state championship. To this day, that 1983 team is the only Terra Nova athletic team to play in a state tournament.
The Lady Tigers won the North Peninsula League, going undefeated in league play under the coaching of Tonia Moe. The team won the Central Coast Section Division II title to advance to the Northern California championship, which it won. Then it traveled south to Los Angeles to play for the California state title. Unfortunately, the team was defeated by the eventual winner, Rim of the World High School.
Several of the team members continued their to play at the collegiate level. Later Coach Moe, Dorene Lotti (Basuino) and Kari Trainor were named to the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame.
It would be nice for Terra Nova to honor the 1983 team this year during the volleyball season. Playing in a state championship game, regardless of the sport, is a big honor. The 1983 netters stand alone for this recognition for Terra Nova.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
