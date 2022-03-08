Saturday
Girls CYO basketball
St. Peter Church 6
SVDP 2
Ona Allen dominated under the hoop with four points and five boards along with two steals. Aine De Barra played both sides of the court ferociously with two points and seven steals.
Delaney Nemes and Vivienne Gomes were relentless. Addison O’Connell, Isla Wagle and Gracie Durkin played great defense. Ricca Dunckel and Anna Hilinski provided support on offense. One highlight: Katelyn Wilcox’s in-game cartwheel.
