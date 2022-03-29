March 25, Girls CYO fourth-grade basketball

St. Peter Pacifica  Orange  17

West Portal Lutheran  8

The St. Peter Pacifica girls played another complete game on Friday night. Carmela Guido led the way with six points along with other offensive contributions coming from Lucia Barry, Sofia Salinas, Lucy McNichol and Soleil Guillotel.

 

March 19, Girls CYO basketball

St. Peter Pacifica  14

St. Brigid, San Francisco  6

St. Peter Pacfica girls traveled to North Beach where the Celts played a swarming defense through the first half not allowing St. Brigid to score. At the midway point, St. Peter was up 6-0.

In the third quarter, St. Brigid came back to within two points, 8-6, as the Celts were getting used to the full-court press. In the final period, the Celtics powered back behind their defensive tenacity and their balanced scoring attack as nearly all the players scored during the game.

Jefferson beats Terra Nova with hot shooting

  • 0

Jefferson boys varsity basketball scorched the nets by making 31 of its 52 field goal attempts, including the first four 3-pointers en route to a 69-50 win over Terra Nova on May 3.

Mavericks Surf Awards goes virtual this year

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Though there was no formal surf contest held at Mavericks this past year, surfers and spectators alike were treated to a barrage of large winter swells in December and January, resulting in plenty of impressive rides and standout performances.

Growing up

Pacifica youth football moves to keep on kicking

  • By Horace Hinshaw
  • 0

A month ago Pacifica’s Pop Warner program, Pacifica Tigersharks, ended after 25 years of existence. Parents of youths playing in the program were notified by Tigersharks President Mike Biancalana of the board’s decision.

Tigers nip Colts in season opener

Tigers nip Colts in season opener

  • By Horace Hinshaw
  • 0

In a back-and-forth affair, the Terra Nova boys varsity basketball team prevailed in Pacifica with a nailbiting 46-45 triumph over El Camino last week.

Oceana finds offensive footing in second half
featured

Oceana finds offensive footing in second half

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

The late afternoon mist settled on the field as the Oceana High School boys soccer team kicked off against Mills High School on Friday. Spectators didn’t have to wait long for scoring in a game that ended in a 2-2 tie.

Terra Nova Hilder grapples with pro wrestling career

Terra Nova Hilder grapples with pro wrestling career

  • By August Howell
  • 0

In some ways, Charlie Hilder is like most wrestling fans and aspiring professionals. He started watching it on TV and he dreams of one day competing in the World Wrestling Entertainment league, where idols like John Cena, Steve Austin and “Triple H” were stars on his screen. But unlike most …

Tigers' seniors go down fighting
featured

Tigers’ seniors go down fighting

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

The Terra Nova High School Tigers fell to their rivals to the south, 42-12, on Friday night but the third and final game of the season nonetheless carried a celebratory feel.

