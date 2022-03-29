March 25, Girls CYO fourth-grade basketball
St. Peter Pacifica Orange 17
West Portal Lutheran 8
The St. Peter Pacifica girls played another complete game on Friday night. Carmela Guido led the way with six points along with other offensive contributions coming from Lucia Barry, Sofia Salinas, Lucy McNichol and Soleil Guillotel.
March 19, Girls CYO basketball
St. Peter Pacifica 14
St. Brigid, San Francisco 6
St. Peter Pacfica girls traveled to North Beach where the Celts played a swarming defense through the first half not allowing St. Brigid to score. At the midway point, St. Peter was up 6-0.
In the third quarter, St. Brigid came back to within two points, 8-6, as the Celts were getting used to the full-court press. In the final period, the Celtics powered back behind their defensive tenacity and their balanced scoring attack as nearly all the players scored during the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.