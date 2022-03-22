March 18

Girls basketball

St. Peter Church 12

Epiphany 6

The fourth-grade Orange team at St. Peter Church continued its winning streak with a comeback win over Epiphany. The highlight of the game was Margaret Njaro's first points of the season.

