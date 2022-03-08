Bill Hooper Field was dedicated

Bill Hooper Field was dedicated on opening day for the Pacifica National League on Saturday. Hooper was there, surrounded by current league president Benjamin Vigil, left, and past president Bill Weaver.

After two seasons cut short by the COVID pandemic, Little League baseball returned to action on a crisp, sunny Saturday in Pacifica.

Joyful crowds attended opening day ceremonies at two parks before players ran onto the fields. Parents cheered and socialized while younger siblings looked on and lines formed at the snack bars.

Pacifica’s National League celebrated its opening at Fairway Park.

“It feels like we’re back to normal, with a strong feeling of community,” said Benjamin Vigil, National League president.

Len Beatie,

Len Beatie, who was honored with a volunteer service award from the Pacifica American Little League on Saturday, throws out the first pitch.

His predecessor, Mike Williams, smiled as he looked out at the new scoreboard in the outfield of the major league diamond. “We barely got to use it last year,” he said.

After guitarist Nick Brown played a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Jimi Hendrix style, Vigil and Williams convened to dedicate the majors field to the Hooper family. For more than 30 years, Bill Hooper served as president of the league and, with the support of his wife, Elaine, helped keep it running long after his own kids finished playing.

An infielder watches the ball

An infielder watches the ball hop right into his mitt on Saturday at Ortega Elementary School in Pacifica.

After throwing out the first pitch, Hooper reminded the young teams to “play hard and have fun.”

Pacifica’s American League presented its Carl Valero Award for volunteer service to past president Len Beatie. In his remarks, Beatie reminded the crowd gathered around the Ortega Elementary School field that “making friendships for life is what this is all about.” He reminisced about his father coaching him and talked about carrying on the tradition.

American League President Tim Barry said he’s “feeling great to be back.” He talked about the disappointment of the past two seasons but emphasized that “playing baseball outdoors is about as safe as you can be.”

Players rounded the bases

Players rounded the bases in traditional opening ceremonies for the Pacifica Little League.

Photo courtesy Rebecca Durling

The American League registered more than 350 players for the season, down only slightly from pre-pandemic numbers. The season will feature interleague games between the Majors (ages 10-12) and Minors (9-10). With more than 250 youngsters signed up in the National League, Pacifica boasts well over 600 ballplayers this season.

Coaches and players line up

Coaches and players line up around the field for opening day ceremonies of the Pacifica American Little League season on Saturday.

 

