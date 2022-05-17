For 38 years the Pacifica Sports Club has been promoting Pacifica sports programs and local athletes. Annually, the PSC hosts an awards breakfast for selected athletes. More than 500 local athletes have been recognized for their skills over the past years.
This year’s honorees are high school students. The “Breakfast of Champions” student-athlete honorees have been selected by the principal and athletic director of the respective community high schools, Terra Nova, Oceana and Pacific Bay Christian School, for their performances on the school varsity teams for the 2021-2022 school year. Also, principals from out-of-town high schools were given the opportunity to submit a varsity athlete who lives in Pacifica.
This year’s breakfast will be held on Saturday at the Pacifica Moose Lodge, 776 Bradford Way in Fairway Park. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. Admission for breakfast, courtesy of the Moose members, is $10 per person. Tickets will be available at the Moose Lodge the morning of the breakfast.
The public is invited to join the Pacifica Sports Club in applauding the efforts of the high school athletes for their sports achievements.
The following high school students will be presented with a certificate of accomplishment at the breakfast:
▸ From Terra Nova, Sierra Pelleriti: Three-sport athlete in cheer, soccer and track. In soccer she was named co-Most Valuable Player Defender and also to the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division First Team All League. Academically, she is at the top of her class with a 4.1 GPA. Jack Gillen: Three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and track.
He was the PAL shot put and discus champion. His 4.0 GPA puts him at the top of his class.
▸ From Oceana, Lara Flavia Scanziani: As a freshman, she qualified for the state Cross Country Championship. At the championship, she placed 72nd out of 207 participants; she was in the top 10 of freshmen to compete. She also excelled on the track as a member of the varsity track and field team. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA. Dylan Sanford: The senior athlete has been an integral part of the community since his arrival. Playing basketball this year, he helped Oceana in every major statistical category. He was the only player in PAL North to be in the Top 5 of all offensive statistics. He was named First Team All-Conference for PAL North. He also played tennis. He is graduating with a 3.39 GPA.
▸ Pacific Bay Christian, Amanda Diaz: The four-year varsity volleyball and basketball athlete is the recipient of the Central Coast Section Scholar-Athlete Award. She was named PBC’s most inspirational volleyball player and was the Private School Athletic League Most Valuable Player for basketball. She set numerous school records and is now the school’s all-time leader in career points with 1,093. She will continue her basketball career at Skyline College. Austin Chung: The senior athlete was voted by the cross-country team as the most inspirational. He was the heart of the team. He is graduating with a 3.89 GPA.
▸ Mercy Burlingame, Severa Brawn: She played both lacrosse and soccer. She was named to the West Bay Athletic League All-League soccer first team. She is an honor student as a member of the Math Honors Society, Computer Science Honors Society, Art Honors Society, Science Honors Society, Life Member of California Scholarship Federation and National Honor Society.
▸ Menlo School, Francesco (Cisco) Argueta: A strong contributor on the Menlo soccer team that won back-to-back West Bay Athletic League titles in 2021 and 2022, Cisco earned second team All-WBAL this season. He helped lead the team to a Central Coast Section appearance. He has been an honor student all four years at Menlo School.
For additional information about the breakfast, call 650-355-1034. ▪
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.