Linda Mar Beach was packed this weekend with the 23rd annual Kahuna Kupuna surf competition.
The Kahuna Kupuna competition has been held in Pacifica since 2000 and gives older surfers an opportunity to compete with people in the same age group. The minimum age to participate is 40 and the oldest surfer this year was 72.
The competition is split into five-year divisions. There is also an intergenerational competition where teams of three or more work together to beat other teams.
“In most surf contests, the oldest division is 40. And they just lump all the surfers together in that in that age category. So, you have 43-year-old surfers surfing with someone who is 58 or 63,” said Roy Earnest, the creator of the competition. “I thought that's not fair. So, let's create events for older athletes that can be fair and competitive.”
The surfers were judged based on how smooth their ride was, the type of wave they picked and the length of their ride. Each surfer had to pick four waves and their top two scores were picked for the final score.
On top of the competition, there were also multiple booths from local nonprofits, vendors and those helping with the fundraiser part of the day.
“We try to come out just about every year,” said Chris Devry, who was working the Surfrider booth. “That's another thing that our chapter does is we really try to support the surfing community. So, the Kahuna Kupuna, as well as other contests throughout the year, we're usually out here to support them.”
Surfrider focuses on the surf community and making sure that oceans and beaches are protected and open to all.
Money raised from the event goes toward Pacifica’s Environmental Family and nonprofits like the Pacific Beach Coalition. Earnest has many years of experience with the beach coalition and was happy to combine his passions of surfing and environmentalism.
Competitors were wearing smiles throughout the day, happy to see some good surf and the sun coming out.
“Surfing is a family sport,” said Eric Beckman, one of the competitors. “A lot of people don't think of it that way. And the other thing is it supports the local community and environmental causes.”
Earnest hopes to continue to host the Kahuna Kupuna and inspire other groups in the community to include older people in their events and fun.
“I think the contest is a good example of how any organization can do something that makes the community more livable for older adults,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.