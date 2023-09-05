▸ Mary Ann Nihart
Nihart has served many years on the Pacifica City Council. She has tirelessly worked for her community as mayor and as a psychiatric nurse. Nihart’s dedication to Pacifica is shown in her efforts toward helping local businesses, fighting for environmental protections in Pacifica, and mental health education and awareness. Nihart received the Psychiatric Nurse of the Year Award in 2012, and she worked to make Pedro Point Headlands a conservation area and helped ban plastic bags and foam containers in Pacifica. Nihart helped start major environmental protections for the snowy plover and was a part of efforts made to beautify Pacifica. Nihart is currently the clinical director/chief nurse ambulatory at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Health Care System. She has also been supportive of all four core agencies in Pacificans Care.
▸ Mike Perez
Perez was the director of Parks and Recreation in Pacifica retiring in December 2022. Perez spent 35 years with the Parks Department and made significant contributions to the Pacifica community. Perez is also the drummer in The Soul Section, a local band that started almost 20 years ago.
On top of his musical career playing in the funk band,
Perez also made time for Pacificans Care. He helped manage some of the senior and child care programs offered both through Pacificans Care and the Parks Department.
▸ Jane Northrop
Northrop was a former Tribune writer and attended hundreds of public meetings during her time at the newspaper. Last year she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Francisco Press Club. Northrop served the city of Pacifica for decades through her writing and her support of Pacificans Care. She was a well-known Bay Area journalist and a board member of the San Francisco Press Club. Northrop died in June and is survived by her two children, Patrick and Rebecca.
