Pacifica police intervene in crisis
Pacifica police officers responded to a man who was having an apparent mental health crisis at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The man called 911 to say he was driving on Highway 1 but he was making erratic statements and said he wanted to harm himself, according to a Pacifica Police press release. The dispatcher attempted to get the man to stop and talk to officers, who found him driving erratically on Highway 1 near Crespi Drive.
The subject stopped near Highway 1 and San Pedro Avenue. Officers established communication and used crisis intervention skills to gain the man’s cooperation. He was taken to a local facility for assistance.
Traffic in the area was briefly impacted during the call.
Puppy returned to local owner
Pacifica police arrested a 51-year-old Pacifica woman on charges that she stole a Yorkshire terrier mix from a location on the 100 block of Shoreview Avenue.
Police were called about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday,
20 minutes after the reported theft occurred. They searched the area and
about 50 minutes later
were called to a disturbance at the Pacific Manor Shopping Center. That turned out to be related to the theft report.
Neighbors located the dog in the possession of Kerri Livingston, of Pacifica. The owners identified the dog and were reunited with their 9-month-old puppy.
Livingston was charged with felony grand theft and other charges.
— from staff reports
