Morning dew
Dewdrops on nasturtium leaves along Calera Creek Park in Pacifica on July 10 are a reminder of the humidity in the air. While much of California has been baking, it’s remained relatively mild on the coast.
Morning dew
Dewdrops on nasturtium leaves along Calera Creek Park in Pacifica on July 10 are a reminder of the humidity in the air. While much of California has been baking, it’s remained relatively mild on the coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.