Linda Mar Woods

• Units: 125

• Unit type: mixed single-family, duplexes, flats, ADUs

• Acres: 58.3

• Location: near Higgins Road

• Status: Application incomplete

Note: requires annexing the parcel into the City of Pacifica

Hillside Meadows

• Units: 18

• Unit type: single-family (9 2-unit buildings with attached ADUs)

• Acres: 6.8

• Location: 1693 Higgins Road, between Adobe Road and Shamrock Ranch

• Status: Application complete. Pending environmental review

Pacifica Highlands

• Units: 49

• Unit type: 27 single-family, 22 townhomes

• Acres: 61.8

• Location: Hwy 1 between Fassler and Reina del Mar

• Status: Application complete. Pending environmental review

Cabrillo Highway apartments

• Units: 89

• Unit type: mixed-use, 89 multi-family (apartment) and 1,760 sq ft commercial

• Acres: 2.7

• Location: Hwy 1 between Fassler and Reina del Mar

• Status: Other

Crespi business park

• Units: 19

• Unit type: mixed-use, condos and commercial

• Acres: 42,773 sq ft

• Location: 570 Crespi

• Status: need: Appeal filed. Pending appeal hearing

Pacifica School District Workforce Housing Project

• Units: 70

• Unit type: multi-family

• Acres: 11.4

• Location: 930 Oddstadt

• Status: Application complete. Pending environmental review

Note: being developed for school district employee housing

The Bowl

• Units: 20

• Unit type: multi-family

• Acres: 4.3

• Location: 4000 Palmetto Ave

• Status: Application incomplete

