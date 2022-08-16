Linda Mar Woods
• Units: 125
• Unit type: mixed single-family, duplexes, flats, ADUs
• Acres: 58.3
• Location: near Higgins Road
• Status: Application incomplete
Note: requires annexing the parcel into the City of Pacifica
Hillside Meadows
• Units: 18
• Unit type: single-family (9 2-unit buildings with attached ADUs)
• Acres: 6.8
• Location: 1693 Higgins Road, between Adobe Road and Shamrock Ranch
• Status: Application complete. Pending environmental review
Pacifica Highlands
• Units: 49
• Unit type: 27 single-family, 22 townhomes
• Acres: 61.8
• Location: Hwy 1 between Fassler and Reina del Mar
• Status: Application complete. Pending environmental review
Cabrillo Highway apartments
• Units: 89
• Unit type: mixed-use, 89 multi-family (apartment) and 1,760 sq ft commercial
• Acres: 2.7
• Location: Hwy 1 between Fassler and Reina del Mar
• Status: Other
Crespi business park
• Units: 19
• Unit type: mixed-use, condos and commercial
• Acres: 42,773 sq ft
• Location: 570 Crespi
• Status: need: Appeal filed. Pending appeal hearing
Pacifica School District Workforce Housing Project
• Units: 70
• Unit type: multi-family
• Acres: 11.4
• Location: 930 Oddstadt
• Status: Application complete. Pending environmental review
Note: being developed for school district employee housing
The Bowl
• Units: 20
• Unit type: multi-family
• Acres: 4.3
• Location: 4000 Palmetto Ave
• Status: Application incomplete
