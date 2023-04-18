Work by Pacifica artist Laura Green will be featured in a solo show “The Realm of Vallemar” at Space Ten Gallery in Los Angeles. It is her first solo gallery exhibition there.
Green creates assemblage sculptures using a diverse array of materials such as personal memorabilia and found objects that she collects from around her home in Vallemar, where she has lived since 1982. Green’s work often takes up the themes of memory, loss and transformation. “The Realm of Vallemar” pays homage to Green’s late husband, Stephen Headley, who helped construct several of the works that are included in the show.
Space Ten Gallery is an artist-run exhibition space that connects artists and art lovers. The gallery’s programming highlights both emerging and established artists. Exhibitions often showcase work that emphasizes the artistic process.
“The Realm of Vallemar” is on view until May 27.
