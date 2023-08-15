In San Mateo County, high school sports programs are highly competitive, with students vying for state and national recognition. However, the success of these programs is not solely dependent on athletic talent; instead, wealth and access to resources sometimes play a crucial role in determining a school's sports ranking in their respective district. 

As with most competitive pursuits, money makes a difference. Proposition 13, passed in 1978, limits property taxes in California, resulting in reduced funding for most public schools. This legislation has had a significant impact on sports programs in San Mateo County, as schools in wealthier neighborhoods, where property values are higher, have been able to maintain or increase their funding for athletics.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Welcome protections against ICE

  • 0

On April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to pass an ordinance that will stop all cooperation with ICE in our county. The San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights was instrumental in bringing about this important ordinance. I work with Pacifica Social Justice an…

Fences don’t necessarily make good neighbors

  • 0

Being a good neighbor is not difficult. Looking out for and caring about our neighbors is what we should be doing. And for many years under their previous pastor, Westside Baptist Church was an excellent neighbor to the point of clearing branches from trees on their property to improve the v…

Sanctuary vote needn’t separate people with shared interest

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

San Mateo County supervisors voted last week to stop using taxpayer resources to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their quest to deport undocumented people who, regardless of their immigration status, are human beings worthy of community support. While that may not b…

Fences don’t necessarily make good neighbors

  • 0

Being a good neighbor is not difficult. Looking out for and caring about our neighbors is what we should be doing. And for many years under their previous pastor, Westside Baptist Church was an excellent neighbor to the point of clearing branches from trees on their property to improve the v…

Let’s reduce impact of quarry plan

  • 1

An application has been submitted by Bayland Soil Pacifica LLC for approval of a quarry reclamation plan. The application is known as File No. 2016-001 and includes Quarry Use Permit UP-71-16.

Ending collaboration with ICE agents

  • 0

On April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to pass an ordinance that will stop cooperation with ICE in our county. I work with Pacifica Social Justice and we are part of the coalition, San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights, which was instrumental in bringing about…

Local schools, libraries add new lifesaver to shelves

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Recently, we learned that local government officials were moving to stock Narcan — the brand name for naloxone, a synthetic drug that blocks opiate receptors in the central nervous system — in local schools and libraries. We admit it was a shock, but once we got over the initial horror of co…

Remembering a ‘fun gal’

  • 0

What a fun-loving upbeat person Jeri Flinn was (Tribune, March 29). Once a week we would spread our mats on the floor at the Doelger (Senior Center) for our weekly stretching and light yoga class. We all knew that she had diabetes — she was not shy about it. There were times she would leave …

A primer on democracy

  • 1

During the March 27 Pacifica City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus questioned whether there was some way to circumvent the public vote regarding housing in the quarry.

Recommended for you