In San Mateo County, high school sports programs are highly competitive, with students vying for state and national recognition. However, the success of these programs is not solely dependent on athletic talent; instead, wealth and access to resources sometimes play a crucial role in determining a school's sports ranking in their respective district.
As with most competitive pursuits, money makes a difference. Proposition 13, passed in 1978, limits property taxes in California, resulting in reduced funding for most public schools. This legislation has had a significant impact on sports programs in San Mateo County, as schools in wealthier neighborhoods, where property values are higher, have been able to maintain or increase their funding for athletics.
Meanwhile, schools in lower-income areas have had to make do with less, resulting in limited resources for sports programs. This creates a cycle in which wealthier schools can attract and retain top coaching talent, upgrade their facilities and equipment, and offer more scholarship opportunities. In contrast, schools in lower-income areas struggle to keep up. As a result, the gap between wealthy and low-income schools in sports rankings and athletic opportunities continues to widen.
Students from wealthier families have access to better nutrition that leads to improved physical health and performance, which can give athletes an edge in competition. They make use of training facilities and well-kept fields and have more resources to attract and hire experienced coaches which give these athletes a further advantage in training and competition. These schools can afford expensive equipment and uniforms, giving them an edge over their peers, which ultimately correlates to better athletic ranking, thus, better rankings.
Even top-performing athletes who do not attend wealthy schools often come from costly sports club teams, such as the Pacifica Sea Lions and Daly City Dolphins swim teams and more, which can be expensive to join and participate in.
Furthermore, clubs such as PSL begin coaching kids as young as 7, which sets up these future athletes for success later on in their high school career because they were given a leg up in sports participation.
Often, there is a visible difference in the level of athleticism between athletes who participate in clubs and those who participate on the surface level such as high school. This year at the Peninsula Athletic League district swim competition, the athletes who tended to score higher came from wealthy schools and clubs such as Hillsdale and the Pacifica Sea Lions.
Schools with larger budgets can hire more coaches and support staff, offer more scholarships, and provide better facilities. This gives them an edge in recruiting top athletes and building successful sports teams.
Furthermore, these economic factors do not just extend to high school, but rather higher levels of education. According to research from Ohio State University, if your family came from the top 20 percent of the socioeconomic ladder, you are 10 percent more likely to pursue and commit to sports in college. About 14 percent of 10th-grade students whose families were in the top 20 percent in terms of socioeconomic status played sports in college — compared to fewer than 4 percent of those in the bottom 20 percent of socioeconomic status.
This situation is an ongoing reality that most underprivileged athletes face. Ideally, there would be higher funding in the public school districts, but the financial weight of such burdens would strain an already complicated budgeting system. The remedy would be to provide scholarships, allocate more community funds, or improve facilities so that not only would the sports teams benefit, but everyone in the area would as well.
Take for example, Jean E. Brink Pool, a highly rated public pool utilized by the Oceana swim team but also by the people of Pacifica. Because of that symbiotic relationship, everyone is able to benefit.
Thant Paing is a rising senior at Oceana High School in Pacifica.
