In response to the June 21 letter submitted by Cindy Abbott headlined, "Don't be misled again over managed retreat,” the clarification should be made that there is no "drumbeat of fear and associated misinformation." There is no lack of acknowledgement that our climate is changing. We live on an ever-evolving planet. To deny that man has unnaturally altered its evolution is unrealistic.
Abbott accurately states "we do need to respond — but not out of fear." Also acknowledged is the fact that "the cost of moving infrastructure will be hundreds of millions of dollars." The facts are that the cost to build a proper, robust sea wall are three to five times less than even well-managed retreat.
The physicality and engineering that would be required to retreat just the utilities while reducing and maintaining services from Sharp Park would be overwhelming. The failure to get or maintain insurance or mortgages and the subsequent economic spiral would be devastating, not only for Sharp Park, but to all Pacificans. The Sharp Park area is the historic heart of Pacifica. It contains many of our oldest homes and businesses, a major portion of affordable rental property and the 91-year-old Sharp Park Golf Course and is a big part of Pacifica's future. I think it would be hard to argue its relevance and warranted protection.
It should be noted that the city and county of San Francisco apparently agrees. The golf course and associated berm are owned by them. They have committed to maintaining and upgrading the protective berm as needed. Pacifica's existing sea wall structures, north and south of the Harkins Memorial Pier, were built in the early 1980s to protect not only Beach Boulevard but also the anchor abutment of the iconic pier. The California Coastal Commission has made it clear that Pacifica must operate and maintain its pier. The sea wall on both sides is a key component in the protection of the pier anchor abutment. Failures of the wall can and will affect its integrity. Without robust protection, how can the Coastal Commission justify its position?
The existing sea walls are two different structures. While the south wall has held up relatively well, its northern counterpart has not, with multiple breaches and failures compromising homes, businesses and infrastructure. It is in all Pacificans’ best interest to plan for and build an actual structure engineered for the sustainable vitality of Sharp Park. It is a false assertion that a robust "build back better" sea wall could or would not enhance activity and coastal enjoyment for residents and visitors for many decades to come.
Abbott also points out 1972's California Coastal Act and the subsequent founding of the Coastal Commission as its arbiter. The mission of the Coastal Commission is "protecting and enhancing California's Coast and ocean for present and future generations." There should be no argument that in the late ’60s and early ’70s rapid, unchecked coastal development was in full swing and needed restrictions. Had that not been done, public access to the coast would be very limited today. Sadly, the Coastal Commission has strayed away from its stated purpose. Abbott goes on to state from the Coastal Act, "it is the policy of the state to preserve, protect, and where possible restore the resources of the coastal zone for the enjoyment of the current and succeeding generations." It seems readily apparent with the commission’s adversarial stance, failing to approve our Sharp Park Specific Plan and subsequent sea wall approval, that the Coastal Commission has adopted an unrealistic interpretation of the mission. The marine engineering field has made great strides in the cause and effects of barriers, attenuation and structures. Many innovations, along with computer modeling, have been used worldwide to not only protect but enhance shorelines.
Abbott makes very valid points regarding our vulnerable bluffs. Protections for those areas are very different from the specifics of Sharp Park. Hard protections of bluffs can buy significant time, but it may be no different than the eventual demise of your best sand castle. There is a certain irony that just down the coast, in Miramar, well over $5 million was spent on replacement of a pedestrian bridge along with associated riprap and shotcrete along the bluffs north and south of it. That project was approved by the Coastal Commission. The project protected nothing more than a footpath. While it aligns with its mission statement, it seems in extreme opposition to its declared stance on protection.
In the meantime, we need to move forward, fearlessly, on a well-engineered, robust Beach Boulevard sea wall for all Pacificans and visitors to enjoy our coast.
Chris Redfield lives in Pacifica.
