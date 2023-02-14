Jan. 23 will forever be seared into the memory of the Coastside. The tragic shootings that day were the worst in the history of San Mateo County, leaving seven dead and one severely injured. Proportionally to the population in terms of lives lost, it was to the coast what 9/11 was to New York City. And with our close-knit, small community, everyone here is one or two degrees of separation from those victims and their families.

While we grieve, what else can we do? Let me suggest four concrete areas for continued action:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

What does 10 acres have to do with it?

  • 0

I hope that a follow-up will be done on the Regional Housing Needs Allocation policy for Pacifica. One topic continues to be called out, and that is the Quarry site. This was put forward at both meetings.

Learn about our Housing Element

  • 0

Every eight years, communities are obligated to evaluate their future housing needs and develop a plan. Pacifica’s deadline for the Housing Element is Jan. 31, 2023.

Candidate supports coastal protections

  • 3

I support Laura Parmer-Lohan for District 3 San Mateo County supervisor. She is endorsed by the Pacifica Progressive Alliance, which has also endorsed Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council in District 2 and Paul Chervatin for Pacifica City Council in District 5.

Election means saying goodbye to US Rep. Speier

Election means saying goodbye to US Rep. Speier

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier brought her farewell tour to Half Moon Bay. It was as if the Grateful Dead announced its final show would be in a middle school gym on the coast. The only thing missing was the tie-dye and the smell of marijuana in the wind. It was definitely a Bay Area moment.

Vote for those who don’t take toxic money

  • 1

It is well established that if you want to know who a politician is you should “follow the money.” This cycle, I am supporting Paul Chervatin and Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, and Laura Parmer-Lohan for county supervisor. None of them is taking toxic outside money or being suppo…

Measure Y would hurt those who can least afford it

  • 0

By now most people have figured out that corporate greed has been the main driver of post-pandemic inflation. In fact, a new study by economists gives it a number: 54 percent. You see it everywhere you spend money. The gas pump, the supermarket, all goods and services have seen explosive pri…

Q is for quiet

  • 0

Pacificans can finally win relief from the fireworks that result in wildfires, cause stress to veterans, freak out pets and wildlife, and make our neighborhoods sound like war zones for weeks at a time. Most nonprofits raise money without selling fireworks, and Pacificans, including those of…

Elect people who will protect Pacifica

  • 0

“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari…

However it’s done, we have to pay for Harbor Patrol

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Like insurance, the Harbor Patrol is merely an expense on the ledger until it’s the only thing that matters. Be that as it may, the San Mateo County Harbor District, which manages and funds the ocean rescue crews, says standing ready, 24 hours a day, for a maritime emergency is an expensive …

Recommended for you