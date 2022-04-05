“That’s too bad (that Tina Wehrmeister announced she was leaving Pacifica City Hall) as she would’ve made a great city manager when (Kevin) Woodhouse is replaced. She seemed honest and dedicated to doing what’s right and serving the people, and that probably caused her frustration because thinking along those lines is not so welcome at city hall.”

— Bob Hutchinson

More Stories

To remember Pearl Harbor is to remember each other

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

We are now 80 years removed from Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor igniting American involvement in World War II. It’s worth remembering that Americans once rallied for a vision of freedom that was larger than an individual’s right to ignore the greater good. Yes, there w…

RV dwellers aren’t real problem

  • Updated
  • 0

I’m writing in reference to Brenda Maxwell’s letter concerning the RVs (Tribune, Nov. 23). These are former renters and homeowners. Lifelong residents, quietly trying to remain in the place they love, convenient for jobs, school and family (Group A).

Come sing with us

  • 0

I am excited to announce that there is a new casual, free and fun vocal group called “Pacifica Sings.” We are made up of local residents who want to build community post-pandemic and have fun with others who love music.

Annual Holiday Fund demonstrates power of local giving

  • Updated
  • 0

The past year has been a time of immense need, with the ongoing pandemic wreaking havoc on the health and well-being of our communities. But it has also been a time of immense giving, during which countless generous people have donated their time and money to support those who need it most.

Speier earned admiration over years of public service

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

Perhaps more politically savvy Washington watchers were not surprised by U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s announcement last week that she would not run again, this time for an eighth term representing California’s 14th Congressional District in the House of Representatives. The rest of us were rattled.

City should rethink where to allow RV parking

  • 0

I was dismayed to read in a recent Pacifica Tribune that the City Council is planning on locating 13 RVs belonging to unhoused individuals in various spots around Pacifica. Of the 13 spaces, five will be located in the East and West Fairway Park neighborhoods.

It won’t be cheaper to ignore climate change

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 1

I recently had a wide-ranging discussion with an elected official on the coast that turned to the costs associated with mitigating climate change. He suggested that, while virtually all of us see the need to turn off the gas (so to speak) before we all bake (as a figure of speech), few of us…

City hides spending over City Hall redesign

  • Updated
  • 0

Here’s a story that needs to get out. Most Pacificans aren’t even aware the city is planning to build a brand-new civic center for a cost of over $11 million and rising. And I don’t think many people are aware that the City Hall building they’re planning to drastically reduce with an ultra-m…

