Carol Johnson of Good Cities asked me for the causes of homelessness. I believe causes date back decades:
▸ Deinstitutionalization of the chronically mentally ill before an established community system of care;
▸ Federal government failure to invest in below-market-rate housing;
▸ Failures to favorably impact public opinion to provide life necessities, housing, and a living wage to those most vulnerable.
Many of these past errors persist, but there are additional challenges including increased homelessness exacerbated by the economic downturn caused by COVID, the expense of new construction and a system which favors for-profit development, and inequity in access to political systems in which decisions can often exclude those most impacted.
In spite of past and present errors, we have the opportunity to effect change. We can commit to those changes through our Housing Element.
The needs assessment in Pacifica’s Housing Element must identify groups of vulnerable community members — our homeless, elderly, disabled, and large families — and delineate a plan for housing opportunities. Pacifica has failed for decades to create low-income housing. This sixth cycle is different: The state has mandated a fair-housing component to address our housing needs for vulnerable populations and create building opportunities at all levels of affordability.
The state is saying our plan must not only include where we might build, but when and how. Past failures tell us we need new policies and tools. The Association of Bay Area Governments listed three priorities to address the housing crisis: prevention of displacement, preservation of existing low-income housing, and production of housing at all levels of affordability.
Other communities have successfully demonstrated tools that Pacifica can adopt.
Our county Legal Aid has identified two ways to reduce loopholes in current laws to prevent no-cause evictions. Pacifica could adopt an ordinance that requires a cause for eviction from the first day of tenancy, rather than allow for eviction without cause during the first year. Tenants can still be evicted for cause. And Pacifica could adopt an ordinance requiring permits for substantial renovations before evicting tenants. Sadly, unscrupulous property owners have evicted tenants and failed to make renovations.
Moving is expensive, and the current rental market for affordable housing is tight. Current state law provides for a month’s rental reimbursement to a tenant evicted without cause. Many communities increased that to three months to better cover the real costs of relocation. Pacifica could adopt this increase.
There is an acute need for temporary interim housing while permanent low-income housing is being built. A pilot tiny-home program with wrap-around services for a path to permanent housing has been successfully demonstrated in other communities. Pacifica ranks third in San Mateo County for numbers of unhoused. Many are our neighbors previously priced out of their homes. COVID’s economic downturn caused an increase of unhoused living in cars and vans. This population does not qualify for our Safe Parking Program. We can provide interim housing to assist their effort toward permanent housing.
Pacifica could create a pathway, through a dedicated housing fund, to take advantage of low-income housing projects and collaboration with nonprofit developers. Both HEART and HIP Housing recommend a dedicated housing fund, and both institutions have successfully created low-income and supportive housing. Pacifica is already a member of HEART. If we choose to create a fund with monies from a vacancy tax, in-lieu fees ($750,000 per unit), and title transfer fees, we are better prepared to preserve existing affordable housing — which can count toward 25 percent of our regionally defined goal — and create low-income housing in perpetuity.
I believe housing is necessary for life and health. It’s as essential as clean air and water and as important as public education. We have a state mandate, a county commitment for net-zero homelessness, and a moral obligation to our neighbors. There are those who may disagree, but our Housing Element should include proven tools to reduce displacement and homelessness and work with low-income housing preservationists and nonprofit developers. We can make that commitment in our Housing Element. Please send comments to: citycouncil@pacifica.gov and cmurdock@pacifica.gov.
Suzanne Moore lives in Pacifica.
