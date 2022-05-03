Poll after poll reveals that most people in this country acknowledge the climate crisis and its human cause. At the same time, we feel overwhelmed. Climate activists encourage personal actions such as taking shorter showers or avoiding single-use plastics while also contending that collective action is needed.

Collective action can take the form of legislation, including setting targets for reaching carbon neutrality in buildings and transportation or ending offshore drilling. What each of us can do, according to climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe, is to talk with one another about the climate crisis — how climate change affects us and what we can do about it. She argues that taking action can lead to hope.

Collective actions in California over the past decade include the creation of Community Choice Aggregation programs such as Peninsula Clean Energy, which supplies energy from renewable sources. In an effort to reduce single-use plastics, California adopted a plastic bag ban. Newly adopted legislation bans plastic utensils and condiment packages at certain food establishments.

Here in Pacifica, the Pacific Beach Coalition has conducted street to beach cleanups and habitat restorations for 25 years, preventing tons of trash from landing in the ocean. Numerous opportunities to learn more about environmental protections and sustainable lifestyles abound.

On April 30, Christine and Robert Boles hosted a tour of their Net Zero house. Co-principals of Beausoleil Architects, they built the first all-electric Net Zero Energy building in Pacifica in 2019 and last year won an award from Peninsula Clean Energy. Visitors learned about the house’s technical energy-saving features, such as air sealing insulation, heat pump HVAC and water heater equipment, electric induction stove and condensing clothes dryer, and the solar energy system.

Next up is a garden tour on May 21, demonstrating the Boleses’ water harvesting and graywater systems as well as innovative site drainage with berms to slow and capture rain water flow. The garden is planted with a lot of natives as well as fruit trees and beehives. Lynn Adams of the Pacific Beach Coalition will be demonstrating worm composting as part of the event. https://www.christineforpacifica.com/events

Finally, we can learn more about how to combat the climate crisis through books and podcasts. Half Moon Bay resident, writer and artist Christina Conklin just released her book “The Atlas of Disappearing Places: Our Coasts and Oceans in the Climate Crisis,” co-authored with Marina Psaros. Katharine Hayhoe’s recent bestseller is “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World.” Podcasts like “How to Save a Planet” cover such diverse topics as the plastics in our clothes to agrivoltaics (combing solar panels with farming). Engage, learn and hope.

— Nancy Tierney lives in Pacifica.

