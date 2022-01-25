I am an architect. One of the requirements for obtaining a license is a commitment to public safety; we commit to reporting unsafe issues we see, even those that aren’t related to our work.
I’ve spoken at many City Council and Planning Commission meetings. I sometimes come across as angry. I’m angry because the city repeatedly dismisses my concerns about safety.
In August 2020, I reviewed a project in my neighborhood called Vista Mar. It had a lot of problems. The site is very steep, and the soils vary – some are hard rock, some soft wetlands. The current General Plan calls for a thorough study of the soils before approving projects here. The Planning Department didn’t require that information, which would be required in other cities I work in. I went through proper channels to be helpful. I commented on the environmental documents, I wrote letters, I spoke at Planning Commission meetings, I even hired a civil engineer myself to comment. No one listened.
I started digging into city records and found that the same engineer had submitted a similar application for this property in 1991. Guess what? At that time the engineer was forced by the Planning Department to do proper soils analyses, and those reports found four landslides on the site, one described as active! The city’s geotechnical consultant in the ’90s required digging pits into the landslides to study them. The engineer said that was too difficult and canceled the project. Then he and the city conveniently forgot about this.
I started reading the General Plan, especially the section about safety. The Safety Element was rewritten in 1983 after the horrific El Niño winter — 475 landslides, evacuations, flooding, whole communities that lost their road access all in one winter. Three children died, and many homes were damaged or destroyed. The report called for new landslide maps. It is now 38 years later and no new maps. We presented this information to the City Council in our appeal, but Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mike O’Neill and Sue Vaterlaus voted to approve the project anyway.
A group of us sued the city to get the city to update our General Plan before approving any more projects in hazardous areas. We knew we weren’t hurting Pacifica financially, as the developer was responsible for the city’s legal bills.
We were very excited when City Manager Kevin Woodhouse released the new General Plan draft on Jan. 7. Were the landslide maps finally updated? No. There is some new information, but they did not even map the nine major slides thoroughly studied in 1983.
What about other hazards? Fire maps in the draft General Plan are now blank. Oops. There are no maps showing projected sea level rise. It appears the city dusted off old documents from 2009-2014. There is some new information in the draft EIR, but much has not been incorporated into the General Plan. With climate change, our risks of fire, flooding, landslides, and coastal erosion have increased since 2014 and will continue to increase. We need updated data to understand our hazards so that we can plan responsibly for the future.
Please review the General Plan documents. This is supposed to be our vision of what we want for our city’s growth and future. You don’t have to do everything; we each have our own interests and capabilities. One person can look at wild animal corridors, another person can look at business districts, another person can look at roads and evacuation routes, etc. Find something that interests you and submit your comments and questions to the city at publiccomment@pacifica.gov
I’ll be focused on your safety.
-Christine Boles lives in Pacifica.
