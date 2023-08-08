The North Coast County Water District headquarters facility on Francisco Boulevard has served the community of Pacifica since the early 1960s. Its buildings are outdated in many ways and need significant accessibility, structural and safety improvements. The district headquarters is the sole hub for the operation of the water system that serves all of the residents and businesses in the city of Pacifica. The administration building houses the customer service and field operations departments, as well as the district’s water quality laboratory, public meeting room and emergency operations center. The maintenance building and corporation yard include equipment, supplies and materials that enable the district to maintain and repair the water system, both for planned system maintenance and unexpected emergency repairs, such as water main breaks.
For the past several years, the district has been working on upgrading its headquarters on Francisco Boulevard, with the following goals in mind: to improve the safety of its employees and customers, to provide a modern up-to-date work environment and expanded public meeting space, to improve the efficiency and functionality of all aspects of the district operations and to enhance the ability of the district staff to interact with its customers in a safe and welcoming manner.
The Headquarters Upgrade Project will provide a new headquarters that is seismically safe, accessible, energy-efficient, versatile and customer friendly that enables the district to continue to provide round-the-clock water service to all of Pacifica for generations to come. The district has worked hard to create a project that will provide significant benefits for the community that we all serve.
The facility is located at the gateway to the Sharp Park area and civic center area of Pacifica with the new City Hall just blocks away on Francisco Boulevard. In designing this project, the district has been extremely respectful to the surrounding neighborhood, including moving the entrance of the headquarters from residential Brighton Road to the more commercial Francisco Boulevard frontage. The design also strives to match the scale and character of the street and neighborhood, including beautifying the neighborhood with attractive plantings and diagonal parking to invoke a “downtown” feel.
Relocating the building entrance and adding diagonal parking was designed to make the headquarters more inviting and accessible to encourage public participation at our events and meetings. The corridor created with the proposed diagonal parking will create a destination for the neighborhood and the diagonal parking layout provides more parking spaces for the public along Francisco Boulevard.
The design also includes adding a driveway on Clarendon Road to provide a public drive-through recycled water filling station. This will improve the safety and security of district facilities and staff and provide increased public access to the district’s recycled water fill station, which will expand the use of recycled water thereby preserving precious potable water for domestic use.
Two key elements of the project were not approved by the city Planning Commission at its June 13 public hearing for the district’s permit approvals: the diagonal parking along Francisco Boulevard and the drive-through recycled water fill station. The District is appealing these conditions to the City Council at a hearing scheduled for Aug. 14. More information on the district’s appeal and how to submit a comment for the public hearing can be found on the district’s website at nccwd.com/headquarters.
This project will provide a new Headquarters facility that is safe, energy-efficient, versatile and customer friendly that enables the district to continue to provide 24/7 water service to all of Pacifica for generations to come.
Adrianne Carr is the general manager of the North Coast County Water District.
