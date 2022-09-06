I believe spending money on west Sharp Park (or anywhere within the coming flood zone) to be an exercise in futility. According to the latest study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, sea level will rise by 12 inches in 2050 no matter what we do. I saw nowhere in the staff reports a consideration of this study, which was issued this year. (See oceanservice.noaa.gov/hazards/sealevelrise-tech-report.html)
Without current data, you are flying blindly into spending public money on a project with a very short effective time span, considering the long term.
