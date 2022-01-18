Midway through a wearying New York Times story on the fate of the federal Freedom to Vote Act last week, there is a concise explanation of Republican concerns with legislation aimed at ensuring all Americans have access to the ballot box. I had to read it twice:

Republicans railed against the legislation, calling it a federal intrusion into state voting operations aimed at giving an unfair advantage to Democratic candidates …

In other words, the party dominated by national politicians who refused to accept certification of the 2020 general election in places like Georgia and Pennsylvania and Arizona are suddenly concerned — nay, shaken! — by the prospect of federal authorities taking some role in ensuring the integrity of the voting process.

And what exactly are these liberal usurpers plotting? The act sets certain minimum standards, like 15 consecutive days of early voting, and requires vote-by-mail options. It would establish automatic registration programs and make Election Day a national holiday. A second measure named for the late Rep. John Lewis would restore provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that required federal oversight of jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination.

Those dastardly Democrats!

Of course, this isn’t simply partisan politics. It’s about race. Voter suppression in 2022 is a matter of white people seeking to lock out people of color because the nation is changing and the demographics no longer favor white supremacists. They’ll tell you they are concerned with “integrity” — a sudden worry that was nowhere to be seen when an earlier president called state officials to say “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” to overturn a lawful election. Voter suppression was championed by white supremacists in 1965, and it remains a political life raft for them in 2022.

The irony is that this week we honored one of our greatest Americans. Martin Luther King Jr. staked his life on the importance of the vote. He believed that if all Americans had the right to vote in fair elections that good would triumph over evil in the end. He wasn’t naive. He knew that men were weak and prejudiced. And he knew that our apparent sophistication and modern marvels wouldn’t alone save us from our nature.

“When we look at modern human beings we have to face the fact that we suffer from a kind of poverty of the spirit which stands in glaring contrast with a scientific and technological abundance,” he said during his acceptance speech for the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. “We’ve learned to fly the air as birds, we’ve learned to swim the seas as fish, yet we haven’t learned to walk the Earth as brothers and sisters.”

He probably wouldn’t be surprised that 58 years on we still haven’t learned to love our fellow man, or even to trust him with a ballot.

— Clay Lambert

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Now is the time to recognize true peace dividend right here at home

  • 0

“The pen is mightier than the sword.” These words, attributed to Edward Bulwer-Lytton, novelist and playwright, in 1839, in his historical play “Cardinal Richelieu,” indicate that the written word is a more effective tool for communication than violence. Many of us grew up on these words, bu…

Developer worked with local appellants for good of all

  • 0

On Aug. 9, the Pacifica City Council heard our appeal of the home at Lot 3 of Harmony@1 (now Ohlone Point). What makes this appeal unusual is that there were two appeals filed, the first by Richard Campbell (representing himself) and Summer Lee, representing the Coalition of Pacificans for a…

Is it time to line up for COVID-19 booster shots?

  • 0

We rule followers have had it relatively easy this pandemic. We’ve waited, breathlessly, for the next opportunity to do the right thing by staying inside, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated. The next point of order, it may seem, would be to line up dutifully for our booster shots on the m…

Time for Legislature to do something about PG&E

  • 0

The current budget surplus is more a testament to the burdensome, regressive tax load on Californians than it is to our “resilient economy.” But before you all get carried away congratulating yourselves there are more burning issues to discuss. How many passes on the hundreds of deaths and h…

Making progress toward a better day, one shot at a time

  • 0

At last check, just over half of Americans are vaccinated against the potentially lethal effects of COVID-19. The numbers are better for California (about 60 percent) and much better in San Mateo County, where 80 percent of people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated with one of three vac…

Cities must give up control in name of affordable housing

  • 1

If not for deadly wildfires blackening some of California’s most beloved landscapes and a novel coronavirus coursing through our communities, the state’s top existential challenge would be housing. Specifically, how to build more of it.

Restaurants needed federal aid, and that need continues

  • 0

This week, we write about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which is part of the larger American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. More than 100,000 restaurants across the nation received an average of $283,000 in the first several months of the fund’s existence. Depending upon their circumstances,…

Strive to celebrate all Pacificans

  • 0

As school starts, I join others in celebrating our teachers. After a trying year, they continue to shine, offering again their trust, guidance and community to our children.

Pacifica needs Safe Parking initiative

  • 0

Pacifica City Council is considering options for a “Safe Parking Program.” Safe parking provides rest, access to hygiene and case management to work toward permanent housing.

Recommended for you