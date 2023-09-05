They say Sept. 11 is the National Day of Service and Remembrance. It’s an effort to rebrand Sept. 11, to release the stigma of the day that will live in infamy for my generation, and turn it into something good. It’s presented as a chance to honor the heroes we remember from that day more than two decades ago by making a difference in their name. And who can argue with that?

Of course, on the coast, every day is a day of service. Volunteers make our little world go ‘round and not just on one Monday in September. We suspect that is true in most communities across the fruited plain. None of us need to be told there are people around us who suffer or that this earth is the only one we have.

