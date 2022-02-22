If you are looking for a job that requires exacting scientific credentials, pays less than you can expect elsewhere and is sure to inspire derision from the people you serve, may we suggest a career in public health.

Last week, as we entered a new, less restrictive phase of the pandemic, Louise Rogers, chief of the San Mateo County Health Department issued a statement essentially announcing that she and her team of heroes would be stepping back into their usual role. Instead of making decrees and mandating safety measures, she said, her team would “return to the more traditional role of public health.” That means the never-ending effort to maintain the balance between the risks of our environment and our “freedom” to do whatever we want, when we want.

You don’t have to read very deeply between the lines of Rogers’ message of Feb. 15 to see that we are not out of the woods yet — despite an end to the statewide mask mandate and the fact that many of us are more than willing to return to our pre-pandemic petri dish of socializing.

She acknowledges that the decision to ease regulations is “landing differently” for different people, depending upon their own level of risk and so on. And she states in no uncertain terms that the risk continues for all of us to one degree or another.

The level of transmission is still considered high. At last check, 382 San Mateo County residents were testing positive for COVID-19 every day. While that is down nearly 80 percent from early January numbers it is not zero. When Rogers wrote her letter, at least 55 people were in local hospitals because of the virus. More than 924,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19; 83,231 of them in California.

Despite that, per capita, California has fared better than most states. The death rate of states like Mississippi (388 per 100,000 residents) is approaching twice that of California, (209 per 100,000 people). It corresponds with public health efforts like those Rogers led that promoted vaccines, social distancing, mask mandates and the closure of some public spaces when transmission was particularly high. In San Mateo County, 82 percent of residents are fully vaccinated. More than 400,000 of us have even received the booster.

Public servants like Rogers and Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow worked tirelessly under impossible circumstances to keep us from killing each other by spreading this virus. For their efforts, they earned scorn and even death threats in many communities. Kaiser Health News and the Associated Press reported earlier this month that more than 180 top state and local public health officials had either quit or been fired in the last 10 months — the largest exodus from the profession in American history.

We owe Rogers, Morrow and their entire team a debt of gratitude. In fact, there should be a parade in their honor when it’s safe to have one again. Failing that, we should commit to fully funding our public health departments and affording these scientists and medical professionals the respect they have earned over the last two years. They and their colleagues have saved millions of lives.

— Clay Lambert

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

LETTER

  • Updated
  • 0

City trying to hide renovation plans

Land acknowledgement must be but a first step

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

“The city of Pacifica acknowledges that we occupy the unceded ancestral homeland of the Ramaytush Ohlone peoples, who are the original inhabitants of the San Francisco Peninsula. We honor the Ramaytush Ohlone peoples for their enduring commitment to Mother Earth. As the indigenous protectors…

Lesson of Estrada Fire isn’t to end prescribed burns

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

At this writing, the Estrada Fire – the latest wildland fire turned social media hashtag — had burned about 150 acres, causing an anxious weekend for residents along the Santa Cruz-Santa Clara county border. First there was smoke. Then the sound of sirens pouring in from across the state. Th…

It’s obvious we need safe parking sites in Pacifica

  • 0

Every night at 9 p.m., I take my dogs for their final walk. Like clockwork, cars line up on the curb of the nearby park. These residents aren’t parking their vehicles to go to bed in the $1.5 million-plus single-family houses in my neighborhood. They are already home, reclined in their seats…

This time it was nothing, but suspicious packages require diligence

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

A lot of us had a little fun with the suspicious package reported at the Manor Drive post office last week. A postal employee saw a package that appeared to be smoking. It was warm to the touch. The box it was in seemed to be turning black. So, the employee did as they were trained to do and…

Journalists support bills on Newsom’s desk

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

We’d like to take a point of privilege to address legislation of particular importance to news reporters like those at the Tribune and across the state. Two bills are on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk now.

More than 100 gather to highlight need to protect hillsides

More than 100 gather to highlight need to protect hillsides

  • 7

Pacifica faces debate over the development of its open spaces yet again. Today’s challenge comes in the shape of an international real estate corporation attempting to turn 60 acres of green, open space in the foothills of Linda Mar’s San Pedro Mountain into a luxury housing subdivision (ref…

Recommended for you