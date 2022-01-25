The Freedom to Vote Act would help prevent egregious voter suppression and help counteract the 2013 Supreme Court decision that gutted the 1965 Voting Rights Act. We all know what is at stake. Destroy the filibuster so this act can be passed!

-Ellen Hill, Redwood City

