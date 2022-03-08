Seventy years ago, a bow-tie-wearing San Francisco Chronicle reporter named Michael Harris penned a 10-part series he called “Your Secret Government.” His expose on what happened behind closed doors in Bay Area government offices was important but not nearly as important as the law that came as a result: The Ralph M. Brown Act.
For decades, the law has required governmental bodies in California to notice meetings, post agendas and provide public access to those meetings. It’s one of the cornerstones of democracy in our state and barely a public meeting goes by without some reference to following the letter and spirit of the Brown Act. It will be coming up even more frequently in the days and weeks to come as small-town city councils like ours grapple with whether to return to in-person meetings after two years in virtual reality.
These decisions may appear simple, but the devil’s in the details. That is equally true of the law itself. Harris himself wrote the preamble to the Brown Act. It begins, “The people of this state do not yield their sovereignty to the agencies which serve them …” Seems straightforward. In truth, there is endless debate about which public bodies are subject to the act, whether proper notice is given and even what constitutes a “meeting.”
Suspending the public meeting provisions of the Brown Act made sense in 2020 and 2021. We simply couldn’t gather safely. What’s more, we had technological tools that made meeting remotely possible. (As an aside, can you imagine the last two years if they had come, say, 10 years earlier, before Zoom and Microsoft Teams and the powerful sharing tools provided by Google and other internet titans?) Now it is time to talk about gathering again, and there will undoubtedly be hard feelings over timing and even whether it makes sense to meet in person at all.
There are obvious advantages to meeting in person. A public meeting has a democratizing effect. Anyone can walk into a public meeting at the appointed time and participate in the debate. It doesn’t require internet connection. And face-to-face discussion tends to build a sense of community. It is literally coming together on the problems of the day.
Which is not to say there aren’t advantages to meeting remotely. Most local agencies on the coast have probably noticed, at least anecdotally, an uptick in the number of people “attending” virtual meetings. The commitment is simply lower. Instead of finding a babysitter, putting on a coat and driving to a drab public building where you can be stuck listening to hours of business that does not concern you, interested citizens can log in remotely from the comfort of their own homes, perhaps while watching the ballgame on another screen. And the technology has improved throughout the pandemic. There are now cameras, lights and software that make the experience more professional than ever before.
Very likely, the answer is some “hybrid” meeting. That is, an in-person meeting that also allows some participants and spectators to take part without being physically in attendance. In theory, that would be the best of both the physical and virtual worlds and incorporate the benefits of both. Half Moon Bay City Manager Bob Nisbet says that is likely the direction his government will take and other governments will surely follow suit.
There is one path forward citizens shouldn’t accept. It is not enough for local government to muddle along indefinitely, giving the impression that elected representatives and public employees just prefer to work from home than to face constituents. In theory, local governments can evade particulars of the Brown Act for years this way. AB 361, which enabled virtual meetings in our pandemic times, allows this contravention of the regular Brown Act provisions until Jan. 1, 2024, so long as local governments continually reaffirm a public emergency.
Whatever local governments do as we move forward should be intentional and the result of open discussions with constituents. It isn’t merely up to the whim of government officials. As Harris wrote in his preamble to the Brown Act, “The people insist on remaining informed so that they may retain control over the instruments they have created.”
— Clay Lambert
