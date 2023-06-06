On Jan. 23, a Monday, students at a San Mateo County high school were preparing for a mock trial competition when a student competitor felt a buzz on her wrist.

“There was a notification there was a mass shooting in San Mateo County. I think at that moment I felt my heart stop for a second because it just said San Mateo County,” she recounted. “It didn’t say a city. It didn’t say how many people were injured or possibly killed. In that moment all I felt was shock and fear.”

More Stories

Will money finally seed better housing for farmworkers?

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

On Jan. 19, 1994 — nearly three decades before the mass shooting at Half Moon Bay area farms shocked us out of our lull — a Half Moon Bay Review staff writer named Tara Gruzen wrote an exhaustive and exhausting multipart story under the headline, “Labor camps caught in crisis, grim condition…

Let’s revisit CCC programs

  • 0

America seems unable to solve our problem of homelessness, despite our best intentions and expenditures. But America did find a solution once, when the problem was even worse. We should do it again.

Join discussion on affordable housing

  • 0

Now is the time for our community to have a serious discussion about the lack of affordable, accessible housing. A timely community forum will be held to discuss options at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at Mavericks House.

Deadlines come and go, housing needs remain

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

The first sentence on the homepage for the California Department of Housing and Community Development reads: Since 1969, California has required that all local governments (cities and counties) adequately plan to meet the housing needs of everyone in the community.

We must continue to work long after shootings

  • 0

Jan. 23 will forever be seared into the memory of the Coastside. The tragic shootings that day were the worst in the history of San Mateo County, leaving seven dead and one severely injured. Proportionally to the population in terms of lives lost, it was to the coast what 9/11 was to New Yor…

Promising town hall could be first step to more resilient coast

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

It was possible on Thursday night, amid the gentle amber glow of a beer purchased at the Mavericks House in Princeton, to think we were headed toward a better day. Legislators speaking at the Brews and Views event want to hold utilities and state and local government authorities to account s…

