lot of us had a little fun with the suspicious package reported at the Manor Drive post office last week. A postal employee saw a package that appeared to be smoking. It was warm to the touch. The box it was in seemed to be turning black. So, the employee did as they were trained to do and called 911. Police and fire responded, they escalated the call to include the San Mateo County Sheriff’s bomb squad. The building was evacuated, streets were closed and neighbors told to shelter in place.

Of course, we now know the smoking package turned out to be a freshly baked, steaming loaf of bread.

OK, are you done? Get all the chuckles out. Because it’s only funny in retrospect, now that we know it was nothing and that everyone was safe.

The handling of any suspicious package is no laughing matter. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service would like you to know you are very unlikely to receive an explosive device or harmful biological or chemical agent through the mail. The postal service uses specialized screening equipment to detect such things and everyone in the government agency is hyper-alert to the threat, which proved all too real in the wake of 9/11.

You may remember that five Americans were killed and 17 sickened by anthrax attacks using the mail in late 2001. The Department of Justice, following a decade-long FBI investigation, finally concluded that a government scientist named Bruce Ivins was responsible for the attack. Ivins had committed suicide by then.

While you may not hear much about suspicious packages in 2021, they continue to take a lot of time and resources at the postal service. RaySecur, a technology company that produces mail scanning equipment, released a report on dangerous mail found in 2020. Using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the company says there were 8,700 such incidents reported by the U.S. government in 2019. Postal inspectors analyzed 125,000 items at government forensic laboratories. There were more than 200 known reports of dangerous mail in 2020, and the local bomb squad had to be called to 1 in 5 of them, according to RaySecur.

We continue to live in a dangerous world. You can help keep us safe and avoid the kind of temporary lockdown experienced on Manor Drive on Sept. 25 by following postal rules. When you mail a package, answer the questions about the contents honestly. Be careful not to inadvertently leave anything behind. And give a little thanks to the first-responders who continue to put their lives on the line whenever duty calls.

— Clay Lambert

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

