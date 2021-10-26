Dear Editor:

What an interesting column in the Oct. 20 edition, regarding the finding by a California court that Prop. 22, the initiative that overruled the state Legislature regarding the independent contractor status of Uber and Lyft drivers, was unconstitutional. Needless to say, the ride app companies vowed to appeal and the column in the Tribune makes this an issue of “direct democracy.” What a crock.

Let’s talk about the fact that the ride app companies, like Uber, spent over $200 million to get this on the ballot and pass it. What kind of “direct democracy” costs $200 million and who has the assets to fund something like this?

Our recent recall experience indicates that it is high time that we reform the initiative process to really deal with actual voter-identified problems and not to be a stand in for our elected officials doing their jobs and/or a well-financed interest group from buying their agenda onto our ballots.

Mark Coby, Pacifica

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Stereotyping can be harmful

  • 0

Some people are more accepting to members of the LGBTQIA+ than other people. People stereotype others. For example, “gay people have to wear makeup” or if they come across a lesbian relationship they might say, “who’s the guy?” or “lesbians play sports and wear masculine clothing.” This is c…

Access to public debate requires more than a Zoom link

  • 0

With dozens of special districts, boards and committees stretching from Pacifica to Pescadero, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved in local government. But the same handful of people tend to show up to meetings to advocate for or against the issues of the day. The biggest decisions a…

Judge unfairly targets Pacifica for RV stance

  • 0

The attack on Pacifica’s RV parking ban by the ACLU and a few disgruntled squatters is outrageous enough, but the arrogance of U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, who said, “You are not allowed to drive the homeless out of the city,” takes the cake. Why not? It seems to work just fine for th…

U.S. let virus spread, don’t stigmatize people now

  • 0

A recent letter writer in the Tribune may not be aware that whole countries are vaccine hesitant. Countries from New Zealand to Vietnam controlled the spread from the start and may yet see the same end — another circulating or endemic pathogen that emerged from wet markets — but not before i…

County should look back to plan ahead

  • 0

Remember when it was nearly impossible to get a COVID-19 test, let alone a vaccine? Just weeks ago, it was a mad dash. Now, they’re in every local pharmacy and will even be offered at the county fair.

The hills are alive with the sound of … bulldozers?

  • Updated
  • 0

When my family decided to move to Pacifica back in 2008 one of the big draws for us was the amount of open space. I thought to myself, what a forward-thinking planning department and city council we have that has protected our beautiful green hills since the 50’s. It looks like a picture pos…

We're not moving, thank you

  • 0

I’ve lived in Pacifica most of my life, attending Linda Mar for elementary school and graduating from Terra Nova High School. My husband grew up in San Francisco but always wanted to build his own home, and loved where my parents lived. We found an acre with an ocean view in the mid-1980s an…

Whale deaths are another sad sign of changing oceans

  • 0

Last week, a decomposing gray whale washed up on Pacifica State Beach. A week earlier, beachgoers were shocked by a similar sight at Half Moon Bay’s Francis State Beach. There have now been a dozen dead whales on Bay Area beaches so far this year. Unfortunately, that may just be the tip of t…

Recommended for you