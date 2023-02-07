The epidemic of firearm violence across our nation has hit home in Half Moon Bay, and our community is in shock. We knew the victims and survivors. In fact, our own farmworker team was at one of the farms just minutes before the shooting. We mourn the loss of our brothers and sisters and stand committed to serving the devastated hearts affected by this tragedy.
For years, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar has been serving the Coastside farmworker community, both Asian and Latino. Our cross-cultural collaboration has built special relationships among farmworker families.
Our hearts are hurting as there are so many unanswered questions.
We at ALAS renew our commitment to our community. Despite people’s pain, anger, fear and confusion, we know that we can use our fortitude of character to rise again and make Half Moon Bay a safe and loving place for all.
What we also know is that the great need of farmworkers and their families, before and after this tragedy, demands that all of us respond to a greater degree. Service as usual is not sufficient.
ALAS asks politicians, universities, religious groups, law enforcement, civic and philanthropic organizations and others to respond on a higher level. We take this moment to recognize the support our community in Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County has extended to our efforts to improve the lives of farmworkers and their families.
The world is now getting an in-depth look at how a farmworker with low wages, lack of mental health support and inhumane living conditions devolved to orchestrate a mass shooting. We hope that this newfound attention, especially from our elected officials, will bring about long-term equitable changes that farmworkers have always deserved.
As we at ALAS stand in prayer for the victims, their families and the one responsible for this sad and tragic injustice, it is our highest hope we will move forward and take collective action to reduce violence and the undercurrents of its cause to rebuild a safe home in Half Moon Bay.
There are moments in life when we have to draw a line in the sand and say, enough. This is one of those moments.
Thank you for your thoughts and actions to help ALAS do its work on behalf of farmworkers.
Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is executive director of Ayudando Latinos a Soñar. The organization has been at the forefront of response in the wake of the shootings of Jan. 23. At press time, Hernandez-Arriaga was due to witness President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as a guest of U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo.
I support Laura Parmer-Lohan for District 3 San Mateo County supervisor. She is endorsed by the Pacifica Progressive Alliance, which has also endorsed Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council in District 2 and Paul Chervatin for Pacifica City Council in District 5.
On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier brought her farewell tour to Half Moon Bay. It was as if the Grateful Dead announced its final show would be in a middle school gym on the coast. The only thing missing was the tie-dye and the smell of marijuana in the wind. It was definitely a Bay Area moment.
It is well established that if you want to know who a politician is you should “follow the money.” This cycle, I am supporting Paul Chervatin and Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, and Laura Parmer-Lohan for county supervisor. None of them is taking toxic outside money or being suppo…
By now most people have figured out that corporate greed has been the main driver of post-pandemic inflation. In fact, a new study by economists gives it a number: 54 percent. You see it everywhere you spend money. The gas pump, the supermarket, all goods and services have seen explosive pri…
Pacificans can finally win relief from the fireworks that result in wildfires, cause stress to veterans, freak out pets and wildlife, and make our neighborhoods sound like war zones for weeks at a time. Most nonprofits raise money without selling fireworks, and Pacificans, including those of…
“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari…
Like insurance, the Harbor Patrol is merely an expense on the ledger until it’s the only thing that matters. Be that as it may, the San Mateo County Harbor District, which manages and funds the ocean rescue crews, says standing ready, 24 hours a day, for a maritime emergency is an expensive …
Thank you for the excellent coverage of the events and actions organized by the Pacifica Peace People during September, which included the community reading of the anti-Vietnam War speech by Rev. Martin Luther King from April 4, 1967.
I strongly support Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, District 2. She has expertise that will help our community move into the 21st century on housing, environmental protection related to climate change and post-COVID economic recovery.
