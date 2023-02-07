Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga

Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga 

The epidemic of firearm violence across our nation has hit home in Half Moon Bay, and our community is in shock. We knew the victims and survivors. In fact, our own farmworker team was at one of the farms just minutes before the shooting. We mourn the loss of our brothers and sisters and stand committed to serving the devastated hearts affected by this tragedy.

For years, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar has been serving the Coastside farmworker community, both Asian and Latino. Our cross-cultural collaboration has built special relationships among farmworker families.

Candidate supports coastal protections

  • 3

I support Laura Parmer-Lohan for District 3 San Mateo County supervisor. She is endorsed by the Pacifica Progressive Alliance, which has also endorsed Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council in District 2 and Paul Chervatin for Pacifica City Council in District 5.

Election means saying goodbye to US Rep. Speier

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier brought her farewell tour to Half Moon Bay. It was as if the Grateful Dead announced its final show would be in a middle school gym on the coast. The only thing missing was the tie-dye and the smell of marijuana in the wind. It was definitely a Bay Area moment.

Vote for those who don’t take toxic money

  • 1

It is well established that if you want to know who a politician is you should “follow the money.” This cycle, I am supporting Paul Chervatin and Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, and Laura Parmer-Lohan for county supervisor. None of them is taking toxic outside money or being suppo…

Measure Y would hurt those who can least afford it

  • 0

By now most people have figured out that corporate greed has been the main driver of post-pandemic inflation. In fact, a new study by economists gives it a number: 54 percent. You see it everywhere you spend money. The gas pump, the supermarket, all goods and services have seen explosive pri…

Q is for quiet

  • 0

Pacificans can finally win relief from the fireworks that result in wildfires, cause stress to veterans, freak out pets and wildlife, and make our neighborhoods sound like war zones for weeks at a time. Most nonprofits raise money without selling fireworks, and Pacificans, including those of…

Elect people who will protect Pacifica

  • 0

“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari…

However it’s done, we have to pay for Harbor Patrol

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Like insurance, the Harbor Patrol is merely an expense on the ledger until it’s the only thing that matters. Be that as it may, the San Mateo County Harbor District, which manages and funds the ocean rescue crews, says standing ready, 24 hours a day, for a maritime emergency is an expensive …

Appreciating work of Peace People

  • 0

Thank you for the excellent coverage of the events and actions organized by the Pacifica Peace People during September, which included the community reading of the anti-Vietnam War speech by Rev. Martin Luther King from April 4, 1967.

Elect a woman with the right priorities

  • 0

Pacificans have the opportunity to elect a new supervisor in District 3 for San Mateo County. While the district is huge, the candidate elected will be our voice on the commission.

Here’s why I support Boles

  • 1

I strongly support Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, District 2. She has expertise that will help our community move into the 21st century on housing, environmental protection related to climate change and post-COVID economic recovery.

