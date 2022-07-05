There were a few things not covered in Pacifica’s General Plan and Fiscal Sustainability meetings recently, about $138 million of them. That’s the size of the missing funds required to sustain Pacifica’s public works assets without expensive borrowing.
And borrowing is more dangerous than ever, because it adds to the cost of every asset purchased: As was planned in the recent sewer rate study, at 4 percent interest borrowing adds 73 percent; with recent increases in rates, it now adds 95 percent; at 7 percent, debt will add 140 percent. Yet increasing debt is the path Pacifica is on because it has only 4.2 percent of the sewer capital reserves required to avoid it.
Pacifica is not alone in having large deficits in public works capital reserves. An analysis of only 20 San Mateo County public works entities showed a deficiency of $2.5 billion in reserves needed to replenish assets without borrowing. Pacifica has more than $115 million of those deficits and North Coast County Water District has another $22 million or more. Those reserve deficits stem from Pacifica’s financial mismanagement for decades: absurdly low connection fees for new joiners, basing fee and rate decisions on assets priced decades ago, not requiring growth to pay for itself, and likely more missteps.
Not only is funding those missing sewer reserves not addressed in the planning process for the General Plan, the city projects a budget deficit of over a million dollars annually for nine years through 2032, and continuing depletion of its reserves.
Pacifica is unique in two regards. First, it has the worst reserve deficit of any city in the fiscal sustainability survey to date, and secondly, it continues to follow financial management and planning practices that worsen the problem:
1. Building a $12 million City Hall renovation to fix mold in the bathrooms;
2. Authorizing expensive military equipment to be purchased by the Police Department (while understaffing the department);
3. Building a $100 million seawall to protect less than 1 percent of the city, and borrowing expensively to do so;
4. Depleting General Fund reserves by $11 million from 2021 to 2032.
To make matters even worse, California construction cost inflation was over 13 percent in 2021 and was 24.5 percent from last April to this. More than ever, accumulating reserves is critical to the sustainability of Pacifica, and of our entire society. Yet Pacifica’s forecast projects deficit spending and declining reserves. This is not just unsustainable, it is potentially ruinous to the city as we know it.
Burdened with both inflation and added borrowing costs, Pacifica will no longer be “affordable” for future generations. The only paths forward will be bankruptcy and declining property values, or gentrification. At least gentrification might pay for itself. Livability is already compromised: witness the lack of road repairs in Vallemar and Rockaway and the 3 million-gallon sewer overflow in Linda Mar last October.
So what to do? Any city budget must ‘break even’ while accumulating reserves toward the necessary levels for sustainable asset replenishment. To do so, every city purchase and initiative must begin with a fiscal sustainability analysis for the life cycle of the asset or program, and those figures must be blended into an integrated financial model of the city going forward for as many years as the decisions taken will last.
But more than improved financial analysis is required. The essence of what is missing is willpower. Elected officials who spend precious reserves on non-essential city halls and seawalls that cost more than they return on investment are doing lasting damage to the city.
Pacifica’s deficits are not “structural.” They stem from long-standing mismanagement. The first repairs needed are in leadership.
— Gregg Dieguez lives in Montara.
(1) comment
Supporting information from Greg -
The study with $$$ deficits;
https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/public-works-deficits-how-deep-is-the-hole/
The underlying methodology and issues:
https://www.coastsidebuzz.com/assessing-public-works-fiscal-sustainability/
