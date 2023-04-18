“All-Women City Council” in 1994 cartoon

The great Pacifica Tribune editorial cartoonist Jack Matsuoka created this tribute to the “All-Women City Council” in 1994.

Pacifica doesn’t really have a lot of claims to fame. People love the ocean and the hills, but other California towns have those naturally occurring gems.

One historical anomaly that longtime Pacificans know about, however, is the time the national media paid a little bit of attention to the distaff management, the female electeds, the women who ran the town.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Remembering work of Clark Natwick

  • Updated
  • 0

I was pleased and impressed by Clay Lambert’s editorial article about nonpareil citizen and local hero Clark Natwick in the Dec. 21 issue of the Tribune. I have often thought of how to do honor to this icon of activism who took up the cause of the environment and social justice issues starti…

Prediction: We aren’t out of the woods yet in 2023

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

This week, we dedicate a lot of space in the newspaper to looking back at things that have already happened on the coast. That’s the easy part. Hindsight is 20/20, as they say. Foresight is a little blurry.

Coastside left out of Affordable Housing Fund allotments

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

The news release issued in the days before Christmas looked like a rare bit of good news. San Mateo County was trumpeting an eight-figure investment in local, state and federal funding “to create more affordable housing across San Mateo County.”

Pacifica Resource Center is neighbors helping neighbors

Pacifica Resource Center is neighbors helping neighbors

  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifica is a beautiful and unique city. We are a community of caring and compassionate people that is demographically, socio-economically and geographically quite diverse. The needs of our community are as varied and diverse as the population itself. 

City should enforce development conditions

  • 0

I am writing to express my concerns about the development project at 801 Fassler Ave. I am a resident of Seacrest (on the 900 block of Fassler Avenue) right up the road. The 801 Fassler Ave. project was approved by the Pacifica City Council conditioned on: restoration of the parcel’s eastern…

We need more outdoor activities

  • 0

Many took up hobbies during the pandemic, and while some favored baked goods, it seems many took to the great outdoors. I think we should keep up the momentum.

Thoughts on developing housing

  • 0

I have received a flier regarding housing at Oceana High School. This town really doesn’t have any really good places for new construction and we keep being presented with ghastly ideas for the Quarry and the hillside south of Higgins Road and the like. We have successfully stopped many of t…

New advisory commission will be voice of farmworkers

  • 0

The agricultural industry is a major component of San Mateo County’s economy, bringing in nearly $98 million in 2021. According to the Healthcare for the Homeless/ Farmworker Health Program’s 2019 Needs Assessment, the county is home to about 80 farms from north of Half Moon Bay to the Santa…

Recommended for you