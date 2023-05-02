A 911 call from a school. Dispatchers answer but no one is there — only voices in the distance… “Shoot!” “Don’t shoot!” Then screams…
Pacifica Police got just that call on the afternoon of April 26. It came from a cellphone at a basketball court at Pacific Bay Christian School but it could have come from any campus anywhere in America. Without reading our story on Page 1 of today’s paper, you know what happens next.
Police cars peel out. Officers spring toward the threat, guns drawn. Panicked teachers, parents and students rush for safety…
Here in Pacifica, on that lucky day, the guns were quickly holstered. No shots fired. False alarm.
Now imagine a similar scenario. The same call comes into dispatch. Police race to the scene. But this time, one of the kids on that basketball court panics. Maybe he grabs his gleaming metal scooter and runs. Maybe the scooter looks like a gun to a cop braced by the adrenaline rush. This time, maybe the officer fires his weapon at what he takes to be a fleeing gunman.
It is not hard to imagine having to write a different story about that false alarm. And that should give us all pause.
Apple rushed to market with its “Crash Detection” app, which is available now on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. In commercials, the app alerts authorities when a woman crashes her car on a lonely road. The company says sensors like its accelerometer and gyroscope save lives and can alert first responders to crash scenes instantaneously. That is undoubtedly true. But press reports show that first responders across the country are also rushing to roller coasters and basketball games and ski runs, which our newest phones take for calamity.
It’s hardly the first time the next new thing has run headlong into unexpected consequences. Autonomous vehicles have been known to get ahead of themselves. Predators have used phone location trackers to find victims. Social media platforms are filled with scams and disinformation.
But there is something about this particular set of circumstances that cause us to recoil. The intersection of children and guns at this time in history feels different somehow. If not for the training and good decisions of local police and cool heads at the school, a false alarm caused by a connected gadget with an over-active imagination could have gone terribly wrong.
Apple is aware of this glitch. Press reports even suggest the Silicon Valley company sent a team to Colorado to investigate false alarms plaguing first responders at ski resorts. It says it optimized the app in 2022 to cut down on false calls; obviously that didn’t help last week in Pacifica. Yet the company is sticking by a bug that sent police to a Coastside school, guns drawn, for no reason whatsoever. Speaking after other false alarms, a company spokesman told the website MacRumors that the feature has “already contributed to saving several lives.” Left unsaid, it has also helped sell a few expensive phones.
We rely on the technology in our pockets for just about everything. What they do to get us through the day is nothing short of marvelous. The pressure to innovate so that we buy the next version is immense, particularly when the last version was already a supercomputer of sorts. Equal pressure should be applied to assure the Apple cart doesn’t get before the horse.
Well written editorial, Clay, especially the last line. I don't like the new features on the iphone. I turned off that Emergency 🆘 button...the odds of hitting it by mistake vs. for an actual emergency were very high. I have more confidence in our Pacifica P.D. than I would anywhere else. I just wish we had more officers.
