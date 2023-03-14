I have lost count of the many Coastsiders who, over the last couple of weeks, have taken time out of their busy schedules to congratulate me on my ascension to publisher of this newspaper and the other news outlets owned and operated by Coastside News Group Inc. I literally have been moved to tears by your kind words and best wishes. For all that goodwill, all I have to offer at the moment is my gratitude.
I confess I’ve had my moments since the announcement. I’ve been awed by how much my colleagues on the business side of the organization do to ensure our journalism comes to you every week. I’ve sat in on meetings about details that haven’t occurred to me despite nearly 20 years of sitting in the editor’s chair. Think I have imposter syndrome? At some point I Googled “Peter Principle,” which is educator Laurence Peter’s theory that anyone who sticks around long enough will eventually be promoted to a position that only proves his or her incompetence.
