Are you increasingly worried about crime in the streets?
Many people are. A 2021 Gallup poll showed that Americans are more worried now than they were before the pandemic about falling victim to a range of crimes including muggings, car and home burglary, carjacking, identity theft, terrorism and murder. More than a third of us say we have installed a burglar alarm or gotten a dog, in part to thwart crime. Twelve percent more people now say they have a gun in the home for protection than did so in 2019, according to the survey.
All of this is fueled by some high-profile crimes and our own misperception of the resultant threat. This fear is not necessarily borne out by the statistics. And the statistics can be made to support just about any conclusion you may favor with respect to crime, as noted in a fascinating collection of graphs and factoids recently published by CalMatters.
For instance, if you watch much television news you may think retail theft and shoplifting are on the rise. There have been a few brazen smash-and-grab crimes from stores and malls across the Bay Area in recent months. They spawned calls for action from local politicians, and even Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose own wine shop was burglarized in San Francisco. Newsom pledged $300 million so that law enforcement can target such crimes.
However, the numbers suggest that property crime has merely returned to pre-pandemic levels. The California Department of Justice data shows historic lows for most crimes in 2020. It looks like the thieves honored lockdowns and social distancing requests along with the rest of us, and now they are back to work.
Despite a recall effort, in large part focused on the perception that Newsom was soft on violent crime, homicide rates — though up a bit — are still near historic lows. In 1993, nearly 13 of every 100,000 Californians were killed by homicide. Today the rate is 5.5 homicides for every 100,000 people in the state. It’s up more than 20 percent from 2019 levels, but still less than half the rate experienced in the 1990s.
Before you form your own conclusions, know that the statistics are murky because they are collected by individual police departments that do not use standard assumptions. They can be used to justify increased spending for police programs or to suggest that traditional law enforcement techniques do not work and therefore should be defunded. Neither conclusion is entirely supported by the statistics.
The old saying is that there are lies, damn lies and statistics. But they can be confusing without being out and out lies. The world is a complex place, and there are many reasons for crime and perhaps even more for why we feel so afraid. You might take some comfort in knowing that we are not more likely to become the victims of most classes of crime than we were before the pandemic. Keep that dog leashed and your handgun locked.
— Clay Lambert
