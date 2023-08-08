Some of us are apt to worry about the infinitesimal chance that a vaccine might make us sick or that a spider will find its way into our sheets, but we are generally bad at assessing real risk and the likelihood that we will actually fall victim to any given calamity. Take travel by car, for instance. Virtually all of us pile into cars for trips to work, the grocery store, the concert in the city. We rarely think of the danger when we buckle up (that is, if we buckle up).

But some numbers produced by the Federal Highway Administration in cooperation with the San Mateo County Department of Public Works recently gave us pause. If nothing else, they should certainly make South Coast drivers slow down.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Let’s reduce impact of quarry plan

  • 1

An application has been submitted by Bayland Soil Pacifica LLC for approval of a quarry reclamation plan. The application is known as File No. 2016-001 and includes Quarry Use Permit UP-71-16.

Ending collaboration with ICE agents

  • 0

On April 11, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to pass an ordinance that will stop cooperation with ICE in our county. I work with Pacifica Social Justice and we are part of the coalition, San Mateo County Coalition for Immigrant Rights, which was instrumental in bringing about…

Local schools, libraries add new lifesaver to shelves

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Recently, we learned that local government officials were moving to stock Narcan — the brand name for naloxone, a synthetic drug that blocks opiate receptors in the central nervous system — in local schools and libraries. We admit it was a shock, but once we got over the initial horror of co…

Remembering a ‘fun gal’

  • 0

What a fun-loving upbeat person Jeri Flinn was (Tribune, March 29). Once a week we would spread our mats on the floor at the Doelger (Senior Center) for our weekly stretching and light yoga class. We all knew that she had diabetes — she was not shy about it. There were times she would leave …

A primer on democracy

  • 1

During the March 27 Pacifica City Council meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus questioned whether there was some way to circumvent the public vote regarding housing in the quarry.

Losing Sea Bowl is like losing family game room

Losing Sea Bowl is like losing family game room

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

As surely every Pacifican knows, Sea Bowl isn’t just a bowling alley. It’s a gathering spot, an increasingly rare citadel that attracts young and old alike for hours of frivolity that can’t be bought online for any price. It’s a doggone shame to hear that owners will be closing it down this spring.

About that quarry reclamation plan

  • 1

I’m following up on my letter to the Pacifica Planning Commission of Feb. 27 regarding the Rockaway Quarry Reclamation Plan. An application has been submitted by Bayland Soil Pacifica LLC for approval of a quarry reclamation plan. The application is known as File No. 2016-001 and includes Qu…

We must limit our plastic use

  • 0

The article about Recology in the March 29 issue states “... any plastic marked with those triangular symbols ... all have well-developed markets to recycle them into new products.” Unfortunately, this is not true. According to a Greenpeace report issued in 2022, only a very small percentage…

Recommended for you