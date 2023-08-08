Some of us are apt to worry about the infinitesimal chance that a vaccine might make us sick or that a spider will find its way into our sheets, but we are generally bad at assessing real risk and the likelihood that we will actually fall victim to any given calamity. Take travel by car, for instance. Virtually all of us pile into cars for trips to work, the grocery store, the concert in the city. We rarely think of the danger when we buckle up (that is, if we buckle up).
But some numbers produced by the Federal Highway Administration in cooperation with the San Mateo County Department of Public Works recently gave us pause. If nothing else, they should certainly make South Coast drivers slow down.
Consider Pescadero Creek Road south of Half Moon Bay. Government surveys show that between 800 and 2,200 vehicles travel the road on any given day. There were 58 car crashes on the road between 2014 and 2021 and too many of them were terrible. On one 6-mile stretch in Loma Mar, 10 of 14 crashes over the period ended in at least one fatality. That means nearly 70 percent of crashes in the area ended in death.
And it isn’t just that one stretch. Forty percent of crashes reported on the road through Pescadero were fatal. Forty-five percent of crashes on Pescadero Creek Road through La Honda killed someone. The government survey showed a stretch of the road near Native Sons Road is the most dangerous of 12 sites studied.
Unsurprisingly to anyone who has ever traveled through the area, motorcyclists were most often the victims. But let’s not vilify them. The curving two-lane rural roads on the coast bring together bicyclists, motorcyclists, local residents who know every turn and sight-seeing visitors who are as liable to be watching the ocean as keeping their eyes on the road. It’s a difficult mix that requires patience and constant vigilance even as the distractions of modern life become more compelling.
In case you are shrugging at those stunning numbers, consider how far out of line the death rate is from the norm on U.S. roads.
Earlier this year the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released numbers for traffic fatalities in 2022. Across the country, 42,795 people died on the nation’s roads — enough to fill San Francisco’s Oracle Park. While that is terrible and a very big number, it must be considered in relation to miles traveled. It equates to about 1.35 fatalities for every 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The chance of dying on California’s roads is higher — 1.38 per 100 million miles traveled. And in our state, fatalities increased more than 7 percent in one year, from 2020 to 2021, when 4,285 people died in cars. About 10 percent of the nation’s traffic fatalities occur in the Golden State. Still, those millions of miles traveled are relative safe passage when compared to the often deserted winding roads of the San Mateo County coast.
There is some good news. The NHTSA estimates the rate of fatal accidents is actually down from 2021 even though Americans were driving more as the pandemic wound down. Fatalities are down for three consecutive quarters. We take solace where we can.
We can also thank county officials for compiling the grisly statistics from the South Coast. Now we have to consider better signage, bike lanes and even road design. We also have to drive more safely. All of us. Every one of those deaths is a preventable tragedy.
