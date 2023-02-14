Gas stoves have recently garnered lots of attention due to their negative impacts on indoor air quality and on global warming. Even world-renowned chef Alice Waters says she’s ready to go electric!

Most of us have almost daily interactions with our stoves, so people naturally have strong opinions about how they like to cook. But what about some of the other gas appliances in our homes? Do you have a strong opinion about how you heat your water, for example?

Margo Meiman
Margo Meiman

Here is a version of this piece that includes links to sources. Thanks for reading! https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MocMwNToAJ3g31D6Z_SmjbCOhDk8eshr6mhanmjtpkU/edit?usp=sharing

Jenny
Jenny Latana

I wish I'd heard of this before! My 9-year-old water heater sprung a leak a few months ago and the plumber only wanted to install a gas heater, so now I'm stuck spewing more pollution for the many years to come.

Word of advice - check your water heater, and if it's anywhere near 9 years old, look into replacing it. I believe that the heat pumps also last quite a bit longer, because they don't have a gas flame corroding everything in the tank

pdavis
Peter Davis

This is fantastic! In the back of my head, I've worried about how my lifestyle is just making the climate problem even worse, but been too selfish to spend the extra money to change. These heat pumps and the rebates and tax credits sound like a real game changer. Plus, my water heater is getting on in years, I think it's time for a change! Thanks for the article.

