There is no more potent, relevant, necessary skill for a child than learning to read. If you agree, you should know that we are in the process of failing a generation of Californians.

Last year, state testing suggested half of all students — and 65 percent of low-income students of color — were reading below grade level. Locally, our numbers sadly mirrored the statewide totals: 56 percent of Cabrillo Unified students failed to meet English-language standards; 47 percent of Pacifica School District students failed to meet the standard. Both local school districts saw a drop after the pandemic disruption of in-school education.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

