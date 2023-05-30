It’s not all that often that your place of birth gets a name change. Constantinople changed to Istanbul in about 1930 for obvious Turkish reasons. But a name change is rare except when a location needs a new name, like “Pacifica” upon incorporation in 1957. Prior to that people were using “Vallemar” or “Linda Mar” as their birthplace names.

Recently, after 68 years of referring to my birthplace as Fort Benning, Georgia, I am now saying I was born in Fort Moore, Georgia.

