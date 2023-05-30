It’s not all that often that your place of birth gets a name change. Constantinople changed to Istanbul in about 1930 for obvious Turkish reasons. But a name change is rare except when a location needs a new name, like “Pacifica” upon incorporation in 1957. Prior to that people were using “Vallemar” or “Linda Mar” as their birthplace names.
Recently, after 68 years of referring to my birthplace as Fort Benning, Georgia, I am now saying I was born in Fort Moore, Georgia.
This is interesting on several levels. When I was a child, I never thought much about the name Fort Benning. People didn’t do deep dives in the 1960s, especially in the South, about names linked to the Confederate States of America. Robert E. Lee got a weird cultural pass as a military leader for decades, forgetting that he took on the role of Confederate commander after rejecting Abraham Lincoln’s offer to head up the Union Army. Few paid attention to Henry Benning’s background. That’s a mistake we are attempting to rectify as a nation.
Let me fill you in on Henry Lewis Benning. A Georgia lawyer who went on to become a Georgia Supreme Court Justice (he advocated that state supreme courts should wield more authority than the U.S. Supreme Court) and eventually a brigadier general in the Confederate Army, Benning was a staunch supporter of slavery and one of the folks who strongly advocated for Georgia’s secession from the United States.
In a fiery speech in 1861, Benning laid out his belief that ending slavery would bring about the end of the white race. There is no debate over Benning’s feelings: “What was the reason that induced Georgia to take the step of secession? This reason may be summed up in one single proposition. It was a conviction, a deep conviction on the part of Georgia, that a separation from the North was the only thing that could prevent the abolition of her slavery. ...” (You get the point. He was horrified that someone like Frederick Douglass would be elected to office!)
I must have written Fort Benning as my place of birth hundreds of times, and since my father was an officer in the U.S. Army, and someone whose politics made him a Nixon man, I certainly never heard anything from him about Benning. As an adult, I was aware of negative feelings about the School of the Americas that was based in Fort Benning, but not the more obvious link to the Civil War era.
When I learned that the name of my place of birth was forever changed from Fort Benning to Fort Moore, I took interest in learning more about the decision. What I found delighted me.
Fort Moore is now the only military installation in the world actually named in honor of a husband and wife couple. Hal Moore was a decorated officer with a chest full of medals. You might have read his book “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young,” which details the Ia Drang battle during the Vietnam War, considered one of the first major combat encounters between the opposing sides. You might also be aware of the movie “We Were Soldiers,” starring Mel Gibson. He played Moore in that 2002 film.
Moore’s wife, Julia, was, like my own mother, an Army wife who had to deal with her husband heading off to war. My mother had to say farewell to my father three times as he went off to three different wars, so I appreciate what Julia Moore did. She has been recognized for her efforts to urge the military to more compassionately inform spouses and families of the deaths of related soldiers. Prior to her involvement, telegrams delivered by taxi drivers had been the standard procedure. In the movie, Madeline Stowe portrayed Julia and this story was given a heartbreaking rendition.
So, from now on, I am proud to say that I was born in Fort Moore, Georgia. It’s a name that honors military families and recognizes the importance of the home front.
Chris Hunter is a Pacifican and former publisher of the Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.