For those with a long memory, do you think the city should bring back the Miss Pacifica pageant?

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

General Plan release continues disturbing pattern

  • By Pete Shoemaker
  • 0

On Thursday, the city of Pacifica staff released what it calls the “final” versions of the General Plan and Environmental Impact Report, along with many supporting documents such as public comments on the earlier versions and the city’s responses. Staff is asking the Planning Commission, in …

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

Parmer-Lohan supports climate solutions

  • 0

This is not the first time that gas prices have impacted our wallets. This is, however, a time when we can do something about it. Rising inflation and high gas prices are impacting San Mateo County residents and we must take action to mitigate the effects. As County Supervisor, I have been w…

Appellant would appreciate more info

  • 0

This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.

Homeless count shows more, not less, work to do

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Last week, during one in an ongoing series of meetings local government officials are calling “2022: Our Year of Working Together to End Homelessness,” those doing that work acknowledged that the end of homelessness remains elusive. In fact, by some measures, despite massive effort and recor…

For supe, vote for Parmer-Lohan

  • 0

As a former supervisor in Santa Clara County and state senator representing San Mateo County, I write in support of Laura Parmer-Lohan for supervisor in San Mateo County. She knows the issues and has worked to resolve them as a city council member. Her additional experience as a working moth…

Why vote for Christina Corpus?

  • 0

The race for San Mateo County Sheriff is not just an ordinary political election; it’s a race between the status quo and the future. A race for all voices vs. select voices. An event resembling that of David and Goliath. It is a race that represents the end of an era of injustices, iniquitie…

Let’s think twice before wasting precious water

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

On Monday morning, a neighbor near the senior complex in Half Moon Bay heard an unusual droning noise and looked out the window to see what was going on. What she saw would have been nothing out of the ordinary a couple of years ago. But given the precarious nature of the state’s water resou…

Recommended for you