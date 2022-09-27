For those with a long memory, do you think the city should bring back the Miss Pacifica pageant?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For those with a long memory, do you think the city should bring back the Miss Pacifica pageant?
“I can attest from coordinating the Miss Pacifica local events for 11 years(2006 -2016) there is literally no interest in this sort of thing in Pacifica for women in the typical age bracket. There is more interest from mommies and little girls!”
— Rita Wolper, Sharp Park
“It was an experience I was glad to participate in. I learned a lot about how to meet new people. I was first runner-up and was sent to Dream Girl (who reigns over the State Fair) while Miss Pacifica went to the Miss California pageant. That was 1974, I think.”
— Cathy Castaneda, Linda Mar
“Yes. My cousin Cari Miller was Miss Pacifica in the ’70s and second runner-up to Miss California. It was so exciting for me when I was young. My Aunt Hazel Billmire helped run it with Nick Gust. Wonderful memories for me.”
— Pamela Elliott, Park Pacifica
“Those days are long gone and should remain so. What would the contest prove anyway?”
— Sue Bromaghim, Linda Mar
On Thursday, the city of Pacifica staff released what it calls the “final” versions of the General Plan and Environmental Impact Report, along with many supporting documents such as public comments on the earlier versions and the city’s responses. Staff is asking the Planning Commission, in …
This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.
This is not the first time that gas prices have impacted our wallets. This is, however, a time when we can do something about it. Rising inflation and high gas prices are impacting San Mateo County residents and we must take action to mitigate the effects. As County Supervisor, I have been w…
This is an open letter to the Pacifica City Council and staff. Few people in town are fully familiar with the procedures you take for granted.
Last week, during one in an ongoing series of meetings local government officials are calling “2022: Our Year of Working Together to End Homelessness,” those doing that work acknowledged that the end of homelessness remains elusive. In fact, by some measures, despite massive effort and recor…
As a former supervisor in Santa Clara County and state senator representing San Mateo County, I write in support of Laura Parmer-Lohan for supervisor in San Mateo County. She knows the issues and has worked to resolve them as a city council member. Her additional experience as a working moth…
The race for San Mateo County Sheriff is not just an ordinary political election; it’s a race between the status quo and the future. A race for all voices vs. select voices. An event resembling that of David and Goliath. It is a race that represents the end of an era of injustices, iniquitie…
On Monday morning, a neighbor near the senior complex in Half Moon Bay heard an unusual droning noise and looked out the window to see what was going on. What she saw would have been nothing out of the ordinary a couple of years ago. But given the precarious nature of the state’s water resou…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.