What do you like best about Fog Fest?
“Gerald’s paella! The best paella around. I happened to be sitting next to two ladies enjoying the paella. They came back a second day just for it, all the way from the East Bay!”
— Vicki Sundstrom, Fairmont
“It’s like Old Home Week ...taking a chance to see friends who come back home to visit that weekend. Plus, I like some of the vendors who sell there.”
— Linda Peix, East Sharp Park
“Seeing friends, music, food, shopping and the weather.”
— Julie Lang, East Sharp Park
“In no particular order: deep fried food, draft beer and running into old friends.”
— Steve Hajnal, Pedro Point
The story about the city of Pacifica’s “structural deficit” (Tribune, April 20) might have been more aptly headlined, “Pacifica is a sinking ship.”
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
This week, the California Coastal Conservancy board of directors will consider approving $260,000 toward repair of the Pacifica Pier. That’s roughly a third of the total $736,000 repair price tag and entirely good news for city residents and businesses.
If there is one thing we learned from the panic over the future of Pacifica’s Boys and Girls Clubs, it’s how important these facilities are on the coast, across the Peninsula and throughout the United States. The world needs more — not fewer — safe, inclusive spaces for kids of all backgrounds.
I readily agree that Pacifica's sewer system has had ongoing issues. Our Public Works and wastewater team have worked diligently to maintain and upgrade miles of antiquated collections piping. Many of those pipes are over 60 years old. They weren't great when new and don't get better with age.
In fall of 2020, the city of Pacifica started the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project, which includes the seawall. Outreach was done to the community within 300 feet of Beach Boulevard. Twenty people, including Sharp Park community members and City Council, decided the directio…
This poem was submitted by David Ruettiger who is an active Senior In Action member at the Pacifica Senior Center and is involved in the weekly Writing Stories and Discussion group held at 10:30 a.m. every Thursday morning.
Law enforcement officers are leaving in droves. Morale has suffered, first through the Black Lives Matter protests, then the pandemic. Cops feel disrespected, overworked, underpaid, and they are leaving.
My wife and I moved into Pacifica in 1985, the year we married, in part because of the trees that we saw throughout this coastal city. That includes those that canopied Reina del Mar, the avenue we drove down every day to our Vallemar home. Over the years, we have seen many of those trees co…
The city of Pacifica’s wastewater facilities and operations, which include the Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant and the collection system (sewer pipe system and pump stations), are critical to environmental and public health protection in Pacifica. In recent years, the city has completed a…
