It is disheartening to read in the Pacifica Tribune about expanding tennis courts to be used for pickleball when so many other Pacifica facilities are in serious disrepair.
You can barely even call them basketball courts at Oceana High School. The backboards are falling apart, there’s no nets, and the court lines look like they were painted 15 years ago by a 7-year-old.
The fields used for soccer at multiple schools are so terrible that the only place AYSO can play this year are Fairmont West and Ortega because Ingrid B. Lacy and Oddstad are gopher-ridden dust bowls.
While it’s great that pickleball is a trendy sport, the areas that are arguably used by a wider variety of our town’s population are in serious need of revamping. Sure, we’re in a drought. Why don’t we make a couple of fields artificial turf that require little maintenance and no water? If tennis courts can be relined for pickleball, why can’t decrepit basketball courts get a refresh first?
Please consider how our town looks based on the facilities that we expect our families and children to use.
— Jason Bedient, Pacifica
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.