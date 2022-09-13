It is disheartening to read in the Pacifica Tribune about expanding tennis courts to be used for pickleball when so many other Pacifica facilities are in serious disrepair. 

You can barely even call them basketball courts at Oceana High School. The backboards are falling apart, there’s no nets, and the court lines look like they were painted 15 years ago by a 7-year-old. 

