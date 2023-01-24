Whenever disaster strikes, we are likely to get lost in the troubles of the moment. For nearly three weeks we have been consumed by water. Perhaps not literally, but water has been on all of our minds. Sinkholes have sunk our morning commute. Our drowning trees have splashed across power poles. Wild waves have been crashing on roads and into houses.

As a result, many, many Coastsiders have taken the advice of city and county leaders and saved 911 for truly life-threatening emergencies. Instead, many have dialed 211. The calls — and texts — are answered by the United Way Bay Area, which funnels calls for service in the proper diretion. The free calls are answered by trained specialists who can provide help in 150 languages. Calls stream in from six Bay Area counties, including San Mateo County.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Elect people who will protect Pacifica

  • 0

“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari…

However it’s done, we have to pay for Harbor Patrol

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Like insurance, the Harbor Patrol is merely an expense on the ledger until it’s the only thing that matters. Be that as it may, the San Mateo County Harbor District, which manages and funds the ocean rescue crews, says standing ready, 24 hours a day, for a maritime emergency is an expensive …

Appreciating work of Peace People

  • 0

Thank you for the excellent coverage of the events and actions organized by the Pacifica Peace People during September, which included the community reading of the anti-Vietnam War speech by Rev. Martin Luther King from April 4, 1967.

Elect a woman with the right priorities

  • 0

Pacificans have the opportunity to elect a new supervisor in District 3 for San Mateo County. While the district is huge, the candidate elected will be our voice on the commission.

Here’s why I support Boles

  • 1

I strongly support Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, District 2. She has expertise that will help our community move into the 21st century on housing, environmental protection related to climate change and post-COVID economic recovery.

Poor justification for Measure Y

  • 0

It is difficult to understand the justification for declaring a “long-term” structural deficit as the reason for putting the Measure Y half-cent sales tax on the ballot given that the Pacifica 10-year financial forecast published in 2020 projects a $6 million surplus in fiscal 2030-2031.

I stand with Peace People

  • 0

Thank you, Delia McGrath and Linda Peebles for researching and writing “Pacifica Peace People say war is not the answer,” which was printed in the Opinion section of the Pacifica Tribune on Sept. 14, 2022.

Former candidates support Mueller

  • 0

Steven Booker and I were on the campaign trail with Ray Mueller and his current opponent and believe he is the best candidate to represent us in District 3 on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, we have both endorsed him because he is much more experienced than his opponent to ensure that gov…

A chance to explain the what in Measure Y

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

On Nov. 8, voters in Pacifica will decide the fate of a tax measure that proponents say is necessary to keep the city safe and beautiful and opponents claim will leave you holding the bag and even open to privacy concerns. In short, Measure Y is either utterly necessary or a terrible choice.

Fireworks is tradition we can do without

  • 0

I just got a second threatening mailer from American Promotional Events Inc. West saying that if Measure Q passes, volunteer beach cleanup ends. This is not true!

Recommended for you